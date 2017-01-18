Optimum Talent Announces the Acquisition of Conroy Ross Partners to Become Canada's Leading Provider of Executive and Professional Search, Leadership Assessment and Development, and Career...

...Transition and Outplacement Services

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Optimum Talent is pleased to announce the acquisition of retained search experts Conroy Ross Partners, creating the largest Canadian-owned, integrated talent management firm with a coast-to-coast presence.

The transaction brings together two reputable businesses known for delivering exceptional client service and expertise in complementary areas of the talent management space. Combined, the new Optimum Talent will service clients throughout the entire talent lifecycle.

"Optimum Talent and Conroy Ross Partners have been successful because we put our clients' needs first. Merging the two businesses is an extension of our commitment to do what's best for our clients. As an integrated firm we're able to provide better solutions because we're involved throughout the entire talent lifecycle. We're able to identify opportunities from a Search, Development, and Workforce Planning perspective, instead of prescribing a solution based on a one-dimensional view of our clients' businesses," said Ronald Dahms, Chief Executive Officer at Optimum Talent.

"The Optimum Talent and Conroy Ross Partners partnership is rooted in a common vision and commitment to excellence for our clients. In 2014, we mapped out a three-phase strategy to get us where we are today, and have focused our efforts on achieving this goal since that time" said Mike Bacchus, President of Western Canada at Optimum Talent and former Chief Executive Officer at Conroy Ross Partners. "Great talent is a critical business differentiator. As an integrated firm we're better positioned to support our clients in identifying and developing the best talent."

The national Optimum Talent team now includes 200 professionals operating out of 15 offices from Vancouver to Halifax.

