Optimum Talent Welcomes Peter Zukow as President of Central Canada and Matt Goff as Vice President of Client Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Ronald Dahms, Chief Executive Officer at Optimum Talent is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Zukow as President of Central Canada and Matt Goff as Vice President of Client Solutions within Optimum Talent's Leadership Assessment & Development practice.

"Peter is a business builder with an extraordinary track record of delivering results and positive outcomes for key stakeholders," said Ronald Dahms. "Peter truly believes in the unique value that Optimum Talent provides as Canada's largest Canadian-owned, integrated talent management provider. I'm confident that under his leadership the business in Central Canada will continue to thrive and create value for our clients."

Over the past 21 years, Peter has been the driving force behind one of Canada's largest independent professional search firms, recruiting the very best talent in a wide cross section of industries. He is also a member of Presidents of Enterprising Organizations (PEO), and an active volunteer. Currently Peter sits on the boards of Kinark Child and Family Services and the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

"On behalf of Optimum Talent I'm pleased to formally welcome Matt Goff to the organization as Vice President of Client Solutions. Matt has almost 20 years of experience in talent management, much of which was spent focused on utilizing assessment tools to achieve better business results. I know his expertise will be a tremendous value to clients interested in implementing assessment solutions to assist with initiatives like talent acquisition, onboarding, development, and leadership succession."

Prior to joining Optimum Talent, Matt's most recent role was Managing Director of SHL Talent Measurement Solutions, part of the Corporate Executive Board (CEB). Matt spent 12 years at CEB in a variety of commercial roles in England and Canada, and spent five years in the sales effectiveness industry helping sales leaders implement transformation solutions. Matt's educational background is rooted in Industrial Psychology, and he holds a Master's degree in Sport Psychology from the University of Exeter (UK).

"One of the most important reasons why I joined Optimum Talent was because they use the SuccessFinder assessment tool as the starting point for each of their talent solutions. Having been in the assessment business for close to 20 years, I have come across literally every single assessment tool on the market; yet none have the remarkable depth, breadth, and accuracy that SuccessFinder offers. I am looking forward to bringing its insight to my network and to challenge the status quo mindset associated with talent measurement," said Matt Goff, Vice President of Client Solutions at Optimum Talent.

About Optimum Talent:

Optimum Talent enables organizations to achieve success through people. We collaborate with leading organizations to recruit, develop, engage, retain, and transition talent. The result for our clients is a stronger employer brand, and a team of leaders and talent with the capability to achieve their business goals.

With origins dating back over 40 years, Optimum Talent has grown to over 200 employees operating in 15 offices from coast to coast. We provide expertise in Executive Search and Recruitment Solutions, Leadership Assessment and Development, and Career Transition and Outplacement.

Through strategic partnerships with the Career Star Group and IIC Partners, we can execute global career transition and outplacement, coaching, and executive search projects with the same standard of excellence that we deliver nationally.

Visit www.optimumtalent.com for more information.