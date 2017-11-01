OPTIS Releases VRX 2018, Placing Driving Simulation at the Heart of Smart Lighting

New version of virtual reality software enables transportation industry to virtually test advanced headlight systems and provide smarter, safer lighting to their customers

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - OPTIS, a global virtual prototyping company, today unveils the latest version of its driving simulator, VRX 2018, which virtually reproduces the performance and behavior of advanced lighting systems including AFS, ADB matrix beam and the new pixel beam. The updated version includes a new set of features dedicated to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers, providing testing and validation for pixel headlights, adjustment of the control logic of the headlights, and the virtual assessment of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests.

As headlights become more sophisticated, the complexity involved in their development requires more intense testing, necessitating several physical prototypes, in engineering departments and on test tracks, to fine tune the final product's lighting capabilities. Testing these systems on several iterations of a prototype can be expensive and potentially dangerous on real-world tracks. To combat these factors, OPTIS's virtual solution allows transportation OEMs and their Tier-1 suppliers to test and experience the performance of their headlights with virtual prototypes on virtual test tracks, recreating realistic traffic conditions, including weather, incoming cars and pedestrians.

New product features allow for the adjustment of the control logic of the headlights to improve both visibility and perceived quality. Adjustments include maximizing the quantity of light on the road, while avoiding glare on oncoming cars, as well as a relevant driver assistance that facilitates communication with road users. These fine-tuning solutions ensure added comfort for customers and improved safety while driving at night.

"With VRX 2018, OEMs can deliver highly qualitative and smart lighting, adapted to all conditions, for their customers and everyone on the road," said Nicolas Orand, Product Development Director at OPTIS. "Testing lighting systems virtually and adding control logic features results in a safer end product, which builds on a brand's reputation for safety and high quality, as well as significantly reducing time to market."

VRX 2018, which is dedicated to testing dangerous scenarios without risks, introduces the assessment of headlight systems against IIHS standards in its new version. It is now possible to optimize lighting systems and control the settings and programming of the virtual prototype, which will increase the future score of the IIHS rating due to an accurate and complete analysis against IIHS criteria.

"The IIHS is one of the most influential auto ratings. Considering the large amount of automotive companies that failed IIHS headlight tests on their 2016 models, OPTIS created VRX 2018 with those tests in mind," said Orand. "Using this updated software, OPTIS works to ensure auto companies never fail a consumer rating again and helps guarantee their spot among top-rated vehicles."

Schedule your demo of VRX 2018 with the OPTIS team by visiting https://www.optis-world.com/Contact-us. To learn more about OPTIS and its VR technology, visit www.optis-world.com.