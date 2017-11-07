Optium Cyber Systems Announces Creation of Advisory Board

THE WOODLANDS, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : OCSY) (the Company) announced today that it has formed an advisory board to oversee and provide objective expertise with the launch of its cyber security monitoring platform in the medical sector. The goal of the Company is to have representation from all aspects of the medical sector including practitioners, management, and IT. The newly formed Board of Advisors will consist of the following members: Mr. Mark Anderson CPHIMS, FHIMSS; Dr. Cory Jammal, MD; and Dr. Susan S. Lehrer PhD.

"We are very pleased to have been able to assemble our initial advisory board with such esteemed and well-respected members of the medical community," stated, George Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "We thank all three initial members for accepting the offer to join our company in an advisory capacity and look forward to working with them in developing and monetizing our technology platform," continued Mr. Rutherford.

About Mark R. Anderson, CPHIMS, FHIMSS

Mark Anderson is a former Chief Information Officer for 5 Healthcare Integrated Delivery Networks, an interim CFO and CEO of Rural Hospitals, is one of the nation's premier healthcare futurists and is one of the leading national speakers on healthcare who has spoken at over 1,000 conferences and meetings since 2000. Mr. Anderson has spent the last 43+ years focusing on healthcare -- not just technology questions, but strategic, policy, and organizational considerations. Mr. Anderson has extensive experience in health care redesign and organizational restructuring along with a comprehensive background in start-up and replacement of multi-facility health information platforms, including financial, clinical, managed care and decision support systems. He tracks industry trends, conducts member surveys, publishes case studies, assesses best practices, and performs benchmarking studies, and evaluates over 70 product categories within healthcare that are offered by more than 500 software, RCM, and Value Based Reimbursement (VBR) vendors that are in the care Coordination and Population Health Marketplace. Mr. Anderson specializes in the evaluation, selection, and ranking of vendors in the VBR, RCM, HIE, and PMS/EHR hospital and physician healthcare marketplace. Annually he publishes a detailed report on VBR, HIE, and PMS/HER software product functional, usability, and company viability. This evaluation decision tool has been used by more than 25,000 physicians, more than 20 ACOs/IPAs, and over 200 Hospitals since 2002. Additionally, Mr. Anderson has conducted more than 400 PMS/EHR searches, selections, and contract negotiations for small physician offices to large IPA since 2003. More than 500 healthcare organizations worldwide have approached their most critical IT challenges with the help of trusted advisors like Mr. Anderson. For his healthcare physician clients, he provides independent advisory and consultative services designed to assist physicians and hospitals in evaluating and selecting technology to enable the creation of the "The Digital Medical Office of the Future". For his Hospital clients, Mr. Anderson conducts operational reviews, technology selections, and assists in development of long range plans. Mr. Anderson has also been an "Expert Witness" on more than 10 legal cases since 2010. These legal cases involve Hospitals and Physicians suing software vendors for Fraud, Malpractice cases affected by healthcare software, and legal cases between healthcare related vendors. Besides serving at the CEO of AC Group, Mr. Anderson served as the Interim CEO/CFO of Doctors Diagnostic Hospital, interim CIO for the Taconic IPA, VP of healthcare for META Group, Inc., the Chief Information Officer (CIO) with West Tennessee Healthcare, the Corporate CIO for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Health System, the Corporate Internal IT Consultant with the Sisters of Providence (SOP) Hospitals, and the Executive Director for Management Services for Denver Health and Hospitals and Harris County Hospital District. His experience includes 15+ years as a Hospital CIO, 20+ years working with physician offices, 7 years in the development of physician-based MSOs and IPAs, 17 years with multi-facility Health Care organizations, 15 years Administrative Executive Team experience, 6 years as a member of the Corporate Executive Team, and 9 years in healthcare turnaround consulting. Mr. Anderson received his BS in Business, is completing his MBA in Health Care Administration, and is a Fellow with HIMSS.

"The credibility of a hospital system is dependent on how well they protect patients and patient data from cybersecurity intrusions," stated Mark Anderson, member of the newly created Board of Advisory for Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "It is imperative for a medical facility's executive team to understand what the risks are and how to protect patients and patient data. Based on my evaluation and experience working with over 250 hospitals, Optium Cyber Systems, Inc is the one program every hospital needs," added Mr. Anderson.

About Dr. Cory Jammal, MD

Dr. Cory Jammal graduated from Memorial High School in 1975. After obtaining a bachelor of science in zoology in 1979 at the University of Texas in Austin and his medical degree at the University of Texas medical school in San Antonio in 1983 he completed his residency in pathology in 1987. This included one year at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas and 3 years at St. Luke's hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston Texas. Upon finishing residency, he stayed on as a staff pathologist at the St Luke's hospital for 10 years and was in charge of many sections of the hospital laboratory during his tenure there, including the blood bank, hematology, microbiology, and special sections of the histology laboratory, as well as serving on many hospital committees, participating in teaching conferences, and for a period of time medical director of the TIRR hospital laboratory. While there he acquired a wide range of medical knowledge dealing with the workings of one of the largest hospitals in one of the largest medical centers in the world. He continued to broaden his experience in the community hospital setting, including an oftentimes solo practice at Tomball Hospital for 6 years, and then as a member of a large pathology group (Memorial Pathology Consultants) contracting with the Memorial Hermann Hospital system in Houston for 14 years. This experience has greatly expanded his knowledge in different hospital settings, including working at 6 different hospitals, large and small, participating in hospital committees and conferences while working closely with hospital administration, and a vice chair appointment at The Woodlands hospital pathology department for over 10 years. He has also served on the board of directors of the pathology group where he regularly dealt with the personnel and financial operations of the group.

About Susan S. Lehrer, PhD

Dr. Susan Lehrer is a world-renowned expert in health care expert specializing in elder care and is recognized for recommending the building of the first Alzheimer's units in the U.S. for retired military officers. Dr. Lehrer testified before Congress on elder abuse resulting in strengthened legislation. Her board services include more than 15 civic, profit, non-profit, professional associations, and major university schools of business in areas of angel investing, the arts, corporate growth, downtown revitalization, economic development, education, the environment, fitness, fundraising, green technologies, health care systems, medical management, professional associations, security, social services, and staffing.

"Cyber security is of utmost importance to protecting confidential financial and health records in the continuum of care. After years of working to protect patient care, I could not be more excited than having been selected to the advisory board of Optium Cyber," stated Dr. Sue Lehrer.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OCSI) has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".

