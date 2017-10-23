Optium Cyber Systems Enters Into $2.5 Million Dollar Licensing Agreement

THE WOODLANDS, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. ( OTC : OCSY) (the Company), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to license its proprietary cyber security analyzing and monitoring platform to Global Security Agency Inc. (Global Security) for use in the shipping industry.

Pursuant to a license agreement, the Company grants to Global Security a worldwide license to use the Company's propriety cyber security analyzing and monitoring platform in the shipping industry. The license will have an initial term of twenty-five years (25) and will be renewable for up to seventy-five (75) additional one-year periods. As consideration for the license, Global Security will pay to the Company a fee of $2,500,000, due ninety days after the date of the license agreement and payable by the issuance of 10 million common shares of Global Security at a price of $0.25 cents per share.

"The key to success for any start-up IT company is the ability to monetize its technology," stated Todd Rutherford, CEO of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "By licensing our propriety platform for release in different sectors we expedited the monetization process and diversify in a timely and cost-effective manner thereby maximizing profit potential. It is a very effective revenue strategy," continued Mr. Rutherford.

Revenue generated from this transaction will be represented in the Company's financial statements as related party transactions as George Rutherford is a director and officer of both the Company and Global Security.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

OCSI has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".

About Global Security Agency Inc.

Global Security Agency Inc. is a security solutions and risk management services company based in Houston, Texas. The Company offers a wide range of security and risk management services to individuals, corporations, and governments. Services offered include: risk assessment, training, crisis management, protection, support and intelligence. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided but are typically monthly. The Company can fulfill any type or size of client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants who are drawn from a database of former: US Navy Seals, Special Forces, Marine Corps, Naval Operations Special Units, FBI and CIA Field Agents. Each consultant has expertise in a specific field and acts as an independent contractor. Consultants are located worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Cre8tive Works, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.