Former SpotX and Media Breakaway Executive to Lead Global Marketing Initiatives

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in suppression list management, today announced the appointment of Tom Wozniak as Executive Director of Marketing, as the company continues to grow its business in the U.S. and international markets.

"Tom is a great addition to our team," said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. "He brings a wealth of marketing experience within the affiliate and acquisition marketing industries, as well as a background in ad tech with several B2B SaaS solution providers, which will be a real asset as we continue to expand our business."

Wozniak brings over 20 years of marketing, ad tech, and affiliate marketing background to the role. Prior to joining the company, he was VP of Marketing for SpotX, where he oversaw a wide variety of global marketing activities for the video ad serving company. Previously, he spent five years leading marketing and PR at Media Breakaway and affiliate.com. Additionally, he has held key positions with multiple companies over his career, such as Trueffect, MatchLogic, and NextAction.

"I'm thrilled to join the OPTIZMO team and support the company's growth moving forward," Wozniak said. "In an increasingly complex marketing arena, where new channels and platforms emerge on a regular basis, email remains an incredibly valuable marketing channel for companies engaged in customer acquisition. I'm looking forward to helping enhance the company's leadership position in the email industry."

Wozniak will oversee all the company's marketing and public relations activities. He will be based in Denver, CO.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO™ is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO™ clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.