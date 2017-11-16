Optoro Welcomes Jim Kelly as New EVP, Business Development and Client Success

Former IBM Executive Will Help Drive Continued Company Growth

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Optoro®, the leading technology platform for returned and excess inventory, today announced the addition of Jim Kelly as EVP, Business Development and Client Success. Kelly joins Optoro from IBM where he served as Vice President, Cloud, Cognitive & Analytics for the retail, consumer product goods, and travel industries. Kelly is a seasoned leader in retail technology solution sales and has built and scaled several successful emerging technology businesses.

"We are thrilled to have Jim join the Optoro team," said Tobin Moore, Optoro co-founder and CEO. "In the United States alone, returned and excess inventory pose a $500 billion challenge to retailers. Optoro's technology provides tremendous value, and Jim's extensive sales and management experience in both the technology and retail sectors make him uniquely qualified to continue to grow our business and attract the world's largest retailers and brands as clients."

Kelly joins Optoro with over 30 years of experience in enterprise sales and customer growth in retail based software and analytic solutions. Prior to IBM, Kelly was the CEO of Market6 and General Manager of the retail and consumer product goods business at Netezza, both data analytics companies. Kelly brings deep knowledge of the retail and technology industries, and has a proven track record of building strong customer relationships and success.

"It's an exciting time to join Optoro," said Kelly, "The problem of returned and excess goods is a growing pain point for retailers, manufacturers, and the environment. As the retail industry faces more and more challenges, forward-thinking brands and manufacturers will be looking for technology partners to help stay competitive. Optoro is on the cutting-edge of logistics management, using technology to transform reverse logistics, and is poised for tremendous growth over the next few years."

About Optoro

Optoro is a technology company that is transforming the way the nation's leading retailers and brands process and sell their returned and excess inventory. Through its use of comprehensive, world-class data analytics and multi-channel online marketing, Optoro's software platform determines the best path for returned and excess goods, maximizing recovery value, enabling consumers to get great deals, and reducing environmental waste. Founded in 2010, Optoro is based in Washington, DC. Optoro, BLINQ, and BULQ are trademarks of Optoro, Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.optoro.com and follow us on twitter at @optoroinc.