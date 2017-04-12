Optymyze Achieves Highest Scores in Three Use Cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Performance Management Report

Company Scores Highest in Quota Management and Planning, Territory Management and Planning and Objectives Management Use Cases

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced that it received the highest scores on three of four use cases in the 2017 Gartner, Inc. "Critical Capabilities for Sales Performance Management" report.1

The research, published on March 28, 2017, examined the capabilities of 11 vendors in total, covering four use cases as well as 10 critical capabilities. Optymyze achieved the highest score in use cases for Quota Management and Planning (4.29 out of 5), Territory Management and Planning (4.32 out of 5) and Objectives Management (4.29 out of 5). The company received the second highest score in the Incentive Compensation use case with a score of 4.27 out of 5.

This comes shortly after Optymyze shared that it advanced positions in the Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management"2 report for the second year in a row. In that report, the company showed improvement in both the ability to execute and the completeness of vision.

"It's exciting to see Optymyze recognized again, especially achieving the highest score in three of the Critical Capability use cases," said Mark Stiffler, president and CEO at Optymyze. "We pride ourselves in staying ahead of the market and look forward to helping our clients experience even greater business outcomes with new innovations that apply data science, process automation, enterprise planning and advanced analytics to improving the performance of salespeople."

Optymyze provides transformative, highly scalable solutions designed to enhance the performance of sales operations, salespeople and sales financials. The company's comprehensive sales solutions leverage business process automation and artificial intelligence to continuously improve the management of sales compensation, territories, quotas and objectives, and feature extensive capabilities for data management, analytical process management, modeling and planning, and mobile application development.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

