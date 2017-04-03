Optymyze Advances Position in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management

Organization Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced that it has earned a position in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management."1 This is the second year in a row that Optymyze is in the Leaders quadrant, with an improvement in positions on both axes, the ability to execute and the completeness of vision.

"We are honored that Optymyze is recognized for our completeness of vision and ability to execute. We believe this is due to our successful delivery of innovations in sales performance management and to produce substantial business outcomes for our clients," said Mark Stiffler, president and CEO at Optymyze. "By gathering and using data about the performance and the predictors of performance of each salesperson, Optymyze leverages business process automation and artificial intelligence to create a fundamental transformation in the management of sales operations, sales people and sales financials, which drives increased sales and lowers costs."

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how technology can help top sales executives achieve business objectives. Leaders have the ability to execute against that vision through products, services and demonstrated solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in North America, EMEA and Asia/Pacific in a wide variety of industries, with proofs of organizational deployments above 500 users."

Optymyze provides comprehensive sales performance management solutions for managing sales compensation, territories, quotas and objectives, plus extensive capabilities for data management, analytical process management, modeling and planning and mobile application development -- which together are specifically aimed at improving the performance of sales operations, sales people and sales financials.

With Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, the company delivers solutions that combine hundreds of cloud applications for use by salespeople with automated and on-demand services for managing sales operations. As a result, organizations are able to rapidly execute their strategic sales initiatives and proactively plan for ever-changing market conditions.

Optymyze is committed to developing transformative, highly scalable solutions that address all types of sales-related challenges with the application of business process automation and artificial intelligence. More information about industry-leading technology and services from Optymyze is available at www.optymyze.com/solutions.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management" by Melissa A. Hilbert, Tad Travis, March 28, 2017.