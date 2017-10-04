Optymyze Brings the Future of Sales Operations to SMA Sales Force Productivity Conference

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) -

WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will participate in the keynote panel "The Four Salesmen of the Apocalypse: Do They Prophecy Armageddon for the Sales Organization?" and spotlight its solutions at the Sales Management Association (SMA) Sales Force Productivity Conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, October 16 - Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

The keynote panel is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Atlanta Ritz-Carlton Buckhead

3434 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, Ga.

Optymyze will exhibit at Table No. 6.

DETAILS:

To promote sales force productivity, organizations need to orchestrate and execute a sales operations strategy that aligns their salespeople and business goals. To achieve this, organizations are tasked with striking the right balance between talent and technology. Optymyze understands the entire sales cycle and provides solutions that help turn sales operations into a strategic advantage.

During the SMA Sales Force Productivity Conference, Optymyze will spotlight its solutions and participate in the keynote panel, "The Four Salesmen of the Apocalypse: Do They Prophecy Armageddon for the Sales Organization?" In this session, Erich Sachse, vice president, Professional Services at Optymyze, will join a panel of industry insiders and experts to discuss how automation, marketing, artificial intelligence and crowdsourcing can influence a sales force. Exploring these "Four Salesmen of the Apocalypse," the panel will examine the potential impact of these four forces, their implications for managers and sales people and effective approaches that organizations should consider in preparation of things to come.

In addition, representatives from Optymyze will be on-site to discuss the company's award-winning solutions. Conference attendees interested in learning more about how Optymyze solutions work to enhance sales operations are encouraged to visit Table No. 6. For more info, visit https://www.salesmanagementconference.com.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+