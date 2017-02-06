Optymyze Brings Sales Cycle Insights to Upcoming Episode of HRExaminer Executive Conversations

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) -

WHO:

Stephan Millard, director of Product Marketing at Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will join industry analyst John Sumser as the featured guest on an upcoming episode of HRExaminer Executive Conversations.

WHEN:

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. CST / 8:00 a.m. MST / 7:00 a.m. PST)

WHERE:

Listen live at: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/02/17/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-stephan-millard-product-marketing-optymyze. The same link can be used to replay the episode after the show airs.

DETAILS:

The success of sales and channel performance depend on an organization's ability to keep sales goals and compensation aligned, efficiently execute sales strategies, maintain visibility into operations and sales force productivity and ultimately, drive increases in sales results. With so many moving parts to account for, it is no surprise that managing sales performance continues to challenge organizations across every industry. However, implementing the right solutions, powered by the right technologies, can empower the sales force and ensure that sales performance and operations consistently bring value to the organization.

During his appearance on HRExaminer Executive Conversations, Stephan Millard, director of Product Marketing at Optymyze, will join host John Sumser to discuss sales performance management and incentive compensation. Millard and Sumser will consider the challenges organizations face in terms of both sales operations and performance management, and explain how solutions like Optymyze seek to alleviate pain points and drive business results. In addition, Millard will share the latest updates from Optymyze and how the company plans to continue innovating sales performance, sales operations and sales compensation.

Business leaders and sales professionals interested in learning more about best practices for optimizing the sales cycle are encouraged to tune in. To listen to the episode, please visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/02/17/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-stephan-millard-product-marketing-optymyze.

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

