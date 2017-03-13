Optymyze Reports Record Performance in 2016

Sales Performance Management Company Reports Record Revenue, Ongoing Solution Innovations, Significant Same-Client Growth and Key Industry Expansions

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today shared the results of its stellar business performance in 2016. Throughout the year, Optymyze introduced a series of major product innovations, achieved significant growth, welcomed new clients and expanded its presence in key industries. Year over year, Optymyze saw a 61 percent growth in revenue and another consecutive year of profitability and operating cash flow.

"Optymyze has fundamentally transformed how organizations manage sales and sales operations with the introduction of Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service," said Mark Stiffler, president and CEO at Optymyze. "Within a short amount of time we've seen a rapid increase in adoption rates, as the market shifted from using sales performance management software and implementation services to buying a comprehensive solution that includes more than 200 cloud applications, business process management services and an ongoing approach to client engagement that prioritizes strategic initiatives and delivers desired outcomes that enable companies to adapt to change."

Global Growth and Expansion

Optymyze achieved 16 percent growth within its current base as existing clients added business units and purchased additional solutions that include critical functionality such as salesforce automation, salesforce analytics and salesforce planning. In addition, Optymyze further expanded its presence in the Insurance, Telecommunications and Financial Services verticals and welcomed Desjardins, Bright House Networks/Spectrum and First Citizens Bank among the company's newest clients.

Continuing to grow the company's global footprint, Optymyze appointed sales and product leadership in Australia to support APAC operations and hired two U.K.-based executives to oversee business in EMEA.

Momentum Continues with as a Service Offering

Driven by demand, Optymyze evolved its offerings, creating a more comprehensive solution where success is measured based on improvements in key business outcomes over time rather than simply implementing an SPM system. Known as Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, this solution continues to present a unique client engagement model that combines category-leading technology with ongoing sales operations expertise. With Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, companies can take their sales operations function from reactive and tactical to high value while enabling sales to execute more effectively.

During 2016, the company also rolled out two other significant solution updates with the launch of Optymyze Sales Planning and Optymyze App Gallery. Optymyze Sales Planning helps business users build enterprise models and perform collaborative sales planning and is a key component of Optymyze Sales Platform. With the introduction of Optymyze App Gallery, the company offers its clients a wide selection of pre-configured apps designed to support the entire sales process, from sales compensation and sales performance management to sales data and analytics to sales modeling and planning.

Company and Product Accolades

Capping off its highly successful year, Optymyze received industry recognition through numerous awards, including: Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Sales Engagement; Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools; Best in Biz Awards for Best New Service of the Year - Gold, Most Innovative Service of the Year - Silver, Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Medium - Bronze and Most Awarded Companies; and Stevie Awards for Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provide of the Year - Bronze and New Sales Automation - Bronze.

Optymyze 2017 Focus

For 2017, Optymyze will provide greater time to value for its clients by streamlining, automating and increasing the scalability of its delivery services. In addition, Optymyze will continue its focus on extensibility of the platform by creating even more industry-specific sales operations apps for the App Gallery.

"Each industry presents a unique set of sales-related challenges," noted Stiffler. "As Optymyze works to evolve the sales operations function, we remain committed to offering transformative solutions that add strategic value and alleviate pain points for our clients, no matter their business."

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

