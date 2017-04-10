Optymyze to Spotlight Sales Compensation Plan Modeling during 2017 PMSA Annual Conference

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) -

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

Will deliver a poster presentation, "Prospective Compensation Plan Modeling - Leveraging Monte Carlo Simulation," during the 2017 PMSA Annual Conference.

The conference will take place Sunday, April 23 - Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Poster presentations will be displayed on Monday, April 24 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. and 5:00 - 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

1 Grand Cypress Blvd.

Orlando, Fla.

Pharmaceutical companies will often spend billions of dollars on sales compensation plans, using plan modeling techniques that lag behind other industries in sophistication and rigor. While the common "back-testing" approach may have been adequate in the past, there are now more effective ways to model these plans. Rather than rely solely on what happened last year, advanced modeling incorporates backward-looking data to generate assumptions that can be adjusted based on future expectations. This enables scenario-based modeling that can account for many possible factors.

During the 2017 PMSA Annual Conference, Dan Stewart, manager, Professional Services for Optymyze will deliver a poster presentation about leveraging advanced methods, focusing on the Monte Carlo simulation, as part of compensation plan modeling. Stewart will demonstrate the benefits of the Monte Carlo simulation, which looks at iterations of simulated data to generate a robust set of findings. While commonly used for sales quota sales compensation plan modeling, Stewart will also discuss applications of other underlying techniques for commission plans, ranking plans and more. In addition, this poster presentation will include details about different distributions and other simulation approaches, providing actionable advice to help communicate expected outcomes and risks to stakeholders.

Conference attendees are encouraged to attend the poster sessions to learn more about compensation plan modeling and Optymyze. For event information, visit: http://www.pmsa.net/conferences/2017-annual-conference.

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage.

