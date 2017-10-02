Optymyze to Highlight Sales Benefits of Innovative Incentives in Upcoming Webinar

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) -

WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will sponsor and present the webinar, "Changing Your Approach to Non-Cash Incentives for Sales Can Have Game-Changing Results."

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT/10:00 a.m. MDT/9:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit https://www.worldatwork.org/adimLink?id=81884.

DETAILS:

Without a strong sales performance management strategy, organizations will struggle to keep sales goals and compensation aligned to the detriment of sales and channel performance. Accounting for several moving parts, it comes as no surprise that sales performance management continues to challenge organizations across industries.

During this WorldatWork webinar, Erich Sachse, vice president of Services Delivery at Optymyze will join Jason Farley, director of Sales Operations for Kowa Pharmaceuticals to share the Kowa story. Leveraging Kowa's success, Sachse and Farley will explore how the company incentivized their sales force which had tremendous bearing on the sales organization's overall performance and culture. Sachse and Farley will also share best practices for improving non-cash incentive processes to achieve greater agility and motivate the sales force to drive maximum performance and increase sales results.

Webinar attendees will learn how forward-thinking organizations are implementing innovative non-cash incentives to change the game and keep sales teams engaged and productive. To register, visit https://www.worldatwork.org/adimLink?id=81884.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+