Company Recognized for Delivering Solutions and Services that Improve Sales Operations and Outcomes

CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced that it has won a Bronze Award in the category of Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year at the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company also took home the Bronze in the New Sales Automation Solution category during the event.

"Sales organizations are facing growing pressure to leverage sales planning models and do more collaborative sales planning analyses to drive sales force performance," said Mark Stiffler, president and CEO for Optymyze. "This recognition by the Stevie Awards for Optymyze Sales Planning and the sales data management, sales analytics and reporting, and sales force application development components of Optymyze Sales Platform is a true testament to our ability to help our clients lead their sales operations transformations."

As a Bronze Award recipient in the Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year category, Optymyze is recognized for easily creating unique cloud applications and business process management services for managing reward and recognition programs for people beyond the sales force, including workforce performance management and financial performance management solutions such as insurance distribution channel recognition, telecommunication store manager rewards, and life sciences reward and recognition programs. Throughout 2016, Optymyze introduced new updates and enhancements to drive greater engagement for sales teams and the broader workforce, including incorporating a mobile-first approach to improve on-the-go access to sales and workforce portals and adding social collaboration across many of the Optymyze cloud applications.

The company earned the Bronze Award in the New Sales Automation Solution category by introducing Optymyze Sales Planning, the latest addition to Optymyze Sales Platform, a platform as a service that also includes Optymyze Sales Data, Optymyze Sales Analytics, and Optymyze Sales App Studio. With the launch of Optymyze Sales Planning, Optymyze allows business users to build enterprise sales planning applications and collaboratively model sales quotas, sales territories, sales workforce, sales forecasts, and other aspects of automating the management of sales forces.

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted -- sales, business development and customer service -- to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations."

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's Stevie Awards competition, an increase of 10 percent over 2016. The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Optymyze

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.