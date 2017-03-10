Opus One Solutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized as Energy Leaders in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Last night, at the 36th annual international meeting of energy industry leaders in Houston, Texas, Opus One Solutions was recognized as an Energy Innovation Pioneer alongside Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who accepted the Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment.

Of eight companies from around the world, Opus One was the only Canadian company to be named an Energy Innovation Pioneer. In addition, Opus One was invited to participate in a roundtable led by the Prime Minister. The discussion took place with a diverse group of energy executives and innovative clean-tech leaders who are working on the energy transition and how best to accelerate it.

"I am proud to see a Canadian company being recognized as an Energy Innovation Pioneer at the preeminent international energy conference," says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Opus One's game changer technology unlocks the potential for lower energy costs for customers by enabling 100% penetration of clean energy resources, leading the transition to a more sustainable energy economy, which benefits not only Canadians, but contributes to combating climate change worldwide."

"Opus One is honoured to be the only Canadian company recognized as an Energy Innovation Pioneer," says Joshua Wong, President and CEO of Opus One. "Participating in important discussions on transitioning to low carbon resources with other energy leaders and policy makers is the first step to achieving the Prime Minster's environmental agenda."

Opus One's software platform uses sophisticated data analytics to operate, manage, and optimize electricity grids - increasing the potential to connect distributed energy resources, including wind, solar, battery storage and EV chargers. Opus One can unlock new support services and business models for utilities while reducing energy costs for customers by enabling 100% penetration of clean energy resources.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a Connected Distributed Energy Network. Through GridOS®, its intelligent energy networking platform, Opus One optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. To learn more, visit www.opusonesolutions.com and follow us on twitter: @OpusOneSolns.