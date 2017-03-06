Opus One Solutions Selected as Energy Innovation Pioneer at CERAWeek 2017 by IHS Markit

Annual International conference is focused on identifying emerging energy strategies for executive leaders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Opus One Solutions (Opus One), a software engineering and solutions company, has been named an Energy Innovation Pioneer at the 36th annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, leaders from the technology, financial, and industrial communities - and energy technology innovators. Selected for its innovative software platform GridOS®, Opus One is being recognized at CERAWeek, in Houston, Texas this week for developing strategies and technologies that are transforming the electricity energy future.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver keynote remarks at the conference on Thursday March 9 focused on Transforming the Energy Future. Joshua Wong, President and CEO of Opus One, will highlight the company's innovations, industry progress and strategies on shaping the electricity future, throughout the same day.

"We are honoured to be recognized as an Energy Innovation Pioneer by IHS Markit on behalf of international energy leaders," says Wong. "Given the global trend toward distributed energy, Opus One delivers solutions to lead emerging trends for the electricity grid by enabling more sustainable and resilient electricity at lower costs."

Opus One's real-time situational awareness and adaptive control through sophisticated data analytics can operate, manage, and optimize distribution grids with increasing penetrations of distributed energy assets, including wind, solar, battery storage, EV chargers, and other responsive sources of demand. Opus One can unlock new support services and business models for utilities while reducing energy costs for customers by enabling 100% penetration of clean energy resources.

"Through their entrepreneurial spirit, this year's class of Energy Innovation Pioneers represents technology companies that see the challenges of competing energy supplies, shifting policies and emerging technologies as opportunities," said Carolyn Seto, the program's director and co-chair. "Their innovations have taken on an even more crucial role today as they not only grapple with near-term pressures that face the energy industry, but also the foundation of the future energy system."

CERAWeek 2017 Pace of Change: Building a New Energy Future will focus on the changing market at a time of turbulence and uncertainty. The program will examine new forces at work; explore the strategies to meet competitive dynamics and the impact of technology, government policies and the global economy. Nearly 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries are expected to attend this year's conference.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a Connected Distributed Energy Network. Through GridOS®, its intelligent energy networking platform, Opus One optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. To learn more, visit www.opusonesolutions.com and follow us on twitter: @OpusOneSolns.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. (www.ihsmarkit.com)