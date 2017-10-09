Longtime Armored-Glass Fabricator Also Announces it Will Double the Footprint of its Emporia, Virginia, Production Plant to Meet Buy America Requirements

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Oran Safety Glass (OSG), a specialized glass fabricator with a four-decade track record of innovative glazing solutions, today announced the official launch of ScreeneX®, a sleekly designed, customizable screen that transforms bus, train and station windows and partitions into real-time digital displays. The technology, currently part of a pilot program with a large transit authority in the northeast, was on display along with the company's portfolio of glass innovations for the transit industry at the 2017 American Public Transportation Association Expo in booth #6569.

Valuable anywhere glass is used for mass transit -- such as windows, doors and partitions -- ScreeneX® monitors provide passengers up-to-the-minute information and entertainment, while creating an advertising revenue opportunity for the operator. It is fully integrated in glass, providing greater protection against scratching and vandalism than mounted displays.

OSG, based in Israel, has operated an Emporia, Virginia, production facility since 2006, where it produces protective glass innovations for armored vehicles and began making glass for transportation applications four years ago. To demonstrate its commitment to manufacturing in the U.S. and serving the domestic transportation sector, OSG announced it is doubling the footprint of its Emporia plant. The $4.45 million expansion will add 55 new jobs, increasing the facility's workforce by 42 percent and meeting or exceeding the latest "Buy America" requirements. The expansion is under way and expected to be complete by late 2018.

"Today's mass transit operators are focused on improving the aesthetics of their rail cars as well as the overall experience of their passengers, and ScreeneX® accomplishes both objectives," said David Yogev, vice president and managing director of OSG's Transportation division. "We're excited to share the results of the pilot program and show the industry that we're doubling down on our commitment to U.S. manufacturing in order to deliver more innovations like ScreeneX® to our customers in this market."

With almost 80,000 additional square feet being added to its Emporia facility, OSG ultimately will be able to manufacture all its products in Virginia, adding a new tempering oven, a new bending oven and machinery for cutting, grinding, polishing and framing.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe recently visited Emporia to announce the awarding of several incentive grants to OSG, including $150,000 from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund and $235,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.

OSG first brought its transportation know-how to the U.S. in 2013. It now works with every major manufacturer, including Siemens, Alstom, Bombardier, Kawasaki and Kinkisharyo. OSG will soon announce additional ScreeneX® pilot programs.

About OSG

Established in 1979, OSG is a privately owned specialized glass fabricator operated by Kibbutz Palmach Zova, located approximately 10 kilometers west of Jerusalem. It develops a wide range of value-added technology, including laminated, insulated and tempered flat or curved glass products as well as advanced window products. The company serves defense, security and transportation markets across the globe. OSG invests significant resources in new materials, techniques and technologies to solve each customer's unique operational problem. In addition to creating efficiencies and optimizing revenue, it helps operators overcome issues related to glare, intense temperature changes, rapidly changing air pressure, security and noise. OSG understands that every decision operators make must consider the experience of the passenger and the safety of the crew.