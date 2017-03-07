Orange and Danal win The Glomo Mobile Connect Award for Authentication & Identity

Check & Go MC recognized at the Mobile World Congress

PARIS, FRANCE and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Orange, one of the world's leading Mobile Network Operators (MNO) headquartered in Paris, France and Danal, Inc., a global leader in mobile identity and authentication solutions, today announced that they have won the 2017 Glomo Award for Mobile Connect Authentication and Identity in the Connected Life Category. The award recognized Danal and Orange's Check & Go product powered with Mobile Connect (MC) and was presented at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain last week.

Check & Go MC provides its partners with a suite of innovative and easy-to-implement solutions facilitating the digital life of the end-users and mitigating remote identity fraud while improving the user experience. It is a direct and clear demonstration of and contribution to the GSMA's Mobile Connect program and is a typical example of a B2B2C ecosystem involving different MNOs and digital service providers.

"Until now, performing physical identity checks was straight forward and easy with the individual present in-person with a reliable identity document. With digital life, performing the identification online remotely, at the same time keeping it seamless and secure, is the new world challenge. Identity Proof done, for example, to create an online account is where this solution thrives. Validating the user's identity via the association of the user's possession of the mobile phone, along with the verified user's account managed by the MNO, network details, geolocation and user's behavioral patterns on the network exemplifies this process," said Atreedev Banerjee, GM EMEA and VP of Identity Products at Danal Inc. "It is the first time that such a combination of MNO assets with digital ID document verification will be provided to banks, merchants and e-payment providers at a global scale."

One of the core objectives of Check & Go is to improve the transformation rate of business partners looking to adopt an identity solution for their needs. In order to provide a complete experience to its clients, Orange partnered with Danal, which acts as an aggregator to complete the MNO landscape. Through Danal's APIs, Check & Go integrates directly into businesses' existing user-journeys with expedited go to market.

"The market for Authentication & Identity is currently evaluated at over 12 billion euro worldwide and close to 1 billion euro for the European market alone1," commented Frederic Reboulleau, Marketing Enabler Director / Open Developer Services at Orange. "Orange wants to play a significant role in that market encouraging other MNOs; and our strong partnership with Danal will allow us to realize our goals quickly."

About Danal

Danal, Inc. is the premier provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to MNOs and data. Danal's Mobile Identity platform offers financial institutions and major retailers groundbreaking mobile transaction risk management services, compliance services such as TCPA and KYC, and streamlined, customer conversion solutions that lower customer abandon rates during registration and checkout. Danal, Inc. is a privately held US company whose investors include Discover Financial Services, Morgenthaler Group and majority shareholder Danal Co, Ltd., a publicly traded company (KOSDAQ) based in South Korea with offices worldwide.

