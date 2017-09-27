Orange County Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Announces 2017 Design Award Recipients

Local Architecture Firms Recognized for Achievement in Design

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - The American Institute of Architects, Orange County Chapter (AIAOC) today announced the award winners of its signature event, the 2017 Design Awards. The gala was held on September 14, 2017 at the Cultural Center of the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif. The AIAOC Design Awards honor innovative solutions to the architectural challenges facing Orange County, regardless of project category, type, or budget. It is the core belief of the chapter that great architecture matters and that its members create a better place of living by supporting dynamic and constantly evolving communities.

"Architects play a significant role in the transformation of human needs and desires into relevant and exceptionally designed commercial and residential experiences," said Brett Dougherty, AIA, president of the AIAOC. "The AIAOC 2017 Design Awards is our organization's opportunity to celebrate the local firms who have demonstrated value to their communities by serving as problem solvers, while consistently proving that their work advances the built environment and the visual landscape of the county."

Architectural projects were evaluated and judged by a jury of industry thought leaders and the award winners represent a robust selection of projects developed in Orange County or by Orange County architects. The following architectural firms were recognized for a variety of commercial and residential projects, in the categories of Honor, Merit, and Citation Awards:

Commercial Category: Recognizes built and un-built projects including office, industrial, institutional, healthcare, retail, and ecclesiastic.

Honor Award Winner:

Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign: Kaiser Kraemer Radiation Oncology Center

Merit Award Winners:

LPA Inc.: California State University, East Bay, Student and Faculty Support Center

LPA Inc.: Orange Coast College, Interdisciplinary Classroom Buildings

ShubinDonaldson: Castaway Commons

Citation Award Winners:

Berliner Architects: Magnolia Science Academy

LPA Inc.: California State University, San Bernardino, Center for Global Innovation

LPA Inc.: Culinary Arts Academy and District Office

MAKE Architecture: Pacific Amphitheatre Entry and Plaza Pacifica

Commercial Interiors Category: Recognizes built and un-built projects including office, industrial, institutional, healthcare, retail, and ecclesiastic.

Honor Award Winners:

LPA Inc.: The Atrium

Merit Award Winners:

ShubinDonaldson: BCG

Studio PCH: Nobu Newport Beach

Citation Award Winners:

Lionakis: Kaiser Permanente Roseville Behavior Health

Little Diversified Architectural Consulting: Shinola

Committee on the Environment (COTE) Category: Recognizes built projects that exceed the State energy requirements through energy efficiencies.

LPA Inc.: The Atrium

LPA Inc.: California State University, East Bay, Student and Faculty Support Center

Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign: Kaiser Kraemer Radiation Oncology Center

Feature Award Category: Recognizes built or un-built adaptive re-use projects that re-purpose an existing building or design.

LPA Inc.: Volcom Headquarters

Inspire Award Category: Recognizes visionary projects that are focused on solving the challenges of the built environment.

KTGY: Park House

Planned Residential Development Award Category: Recognizes built and un-built projects including market housing, multi-family residences, and master planned developments.

Honor Award Winner:

KTGY: Olympic and Olive

Merit Award Winner:

SVA Architects: Potter's Lane

Citation Award Winners:

Brandon Architects: Ullman Sails Lofts

MVE + Partners, Inc.: Movie Town Square

Wiley Architects: Charle Commons

Custom Residential Category: Recognizes built and un-built custom homes and additions.

Honor Award Winner:

McClean Design: Hillcrest

Merit Award Winner:

AndersLasaterArchitects, Inc.: House on Del Mar

Citation Award Winner:

AndersLasaterArchitects, Inc.: Cornelio Residence

The President's Award was given to Jana Itzen, ITZEN Architects Inc., for her outstanding service to the chapter.

Three architectural firms were announced the recipients of the 25-Year Award that commemorates buildings that have had a lasting impact on the county.

Danielian Associates Inc.: Pentridge Cove

LPA Inc. and Gensler: John Wayne Airport

William L. Pereira & Associates: Pacific Life

The AIAOC 2017 Design Awards were sponsored by Orco Block and Hardscape, Eurotek Windows and Doors, Leicht German Kitchens, Associated Building Supply, Laguna Design Center, and Skyline Kitchen and Bath.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS OF ORANGE COUNTY:

The American Institute of Architects, Orange County Chapter (AIAOC) was established in 1952 by 18 members and is California's third largest chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The foundation of the chapter is a tribute to the dynamic growth of this unique area. The AIA has a long-standing history of requiring that its members adhere to the highest industry standards. It advocates for the value of architecture and gives architects the resources they need to do their best work -- as their work drives positive change through the power of design. The AIA provides its members with resources to assist them in finding solutions to the pressing issues that are facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. For more information about the AIAOC, visit aiaocorangecounty.org.