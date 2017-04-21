Orange Tree Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Re-Accreditation

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Orange Tree Employment Screening has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

When asked what this national reaccreditation means, Heidi Seaton, Esq. VP of Legal and Compliance, said "We are extremely proud of this reaccreditation as it represents our commitment to the highest professional standards where we focus on continuous improvement, accountability to compliance and business excellence always with our clients' benefit in mind. This endorsement is an opportunity to showcase our dedicated efforts and highlights our expertise as a market leader in the background screening industry".

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations, and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, NAPBS has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.napbs.com.

About Orange Tree Employment Screening

Orange Tree Employment Screening, based in Minneapolis, MN, specializes in providing a full range of technology-based screening solutions with a commitment to excellent customer care and compliance best practices. Orange Tree is going into its 27th year in business in 2017 and helps companies respond to the ever shifting legal landscape while offering the flexibility to tailor searches to particular industry sectors and individual lines of business. Orange Tree provides the expert tools needed to create a safer workplace, mitigate financial risk and avoid unnecessary legal exposure.

To learn more about Orange Tree, please visit: http://www.orangetreescreening.com or contact Suzanne Peterson, speterson@otes.com , 952.358.7125

About NAPBS®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) represents the interests of more than 800 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. NAPBS provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.napbs.com.