MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Orange Tree Employment Screening, a market leader of background screening and drug testing services, is proud to announce the launch of their new cloud-based candidate portal, CandidateConnect™. This innovative portal allows for an easy-to-use, single destination for candidate engagement in the background screening process. Background screening completion is transparent to candidates providing visibility to real time status updates and ETAs.

This improved candidate experience includes both text and email notifications, control of communication preferences, e-signature options, direct access to Orange Tree candidate support and reduced compliance risk through easy distribution of legal disclosures and documents. Employers' time to hire will be reduced by faster background screening turnaround times and there will be fewer administrative functions for companies to manage.

With Americans spending an average of 4.7 hours on their mobile phones each day, Orange Tree knows that candidates are very interested in hiring processes that can be completed on their mobile devices. Additionally, the average adult checks their phone an average of 47 times per day, making mobile technology and communication even more integral to a smooth and speedy background screening process.

"Orange Tree's CandidateConnect™ portal has been thoughtfully designed to be the leading technology in the background screening space," said Renee Ernste, Orange Tree's President/COO. "Engagement with candidates in the screening process is critical in hiring and welcoming top talent to your organization. Our deliberate attention to creating no-friction interactions and easy self-service functionality provides the ultimate candidate experience."

