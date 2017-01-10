Orange Tree Announces Launch of "The Grove" -- Strategic Partnership Program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Orange Tree, a national and global provider of background screening solutions is excited to announce the launch of "The Grove", an innovative channel partnership strategy. The Grove, a program intentionally-designed to highlight alignment with like-minded organizations, focuses on building successful and long-lasting partnerships for future market growth. The Grove invites strategic partners to collaborate with Orange Tree on the delivery of comprehensive background screening programs.

The Grove offers an exceptional partner experience focused on an improved path to market. Channel partners can expect connections to clients interested in streamlining their hiring processes, access to technology and compliance resources and ongoing updates focused on fostering mutual collaboration.

"Creating this identity within the marketplace is unique to Orange Tree. It's an approach that acknowledges the value we place on our business partners, while addressing our brand's core focus: providing innovative and responsive technology solutions to our clients," said Craig Vinje, Orange Tree's CEO.

Orange Tree recognizes that these successful partnerships translate to positive outcomes for clients including an overall improved candidate experience, time to hire and positive impact to the bottom line through process efficiencies. Strong partnership alignment allows Orange Tree's customers to best utilize technology and seamlessly connect their pre-employment processes with background screening services allowing them to Hire With Confidence™.

About Orange Tree Employment Screening

Orange Tree Employment Screening, based in Minneapolis, MN, specializes in providing a full range of technology-based screening solutions with a commitment to excellent customer care and compliance best practices. Orange Tree is going into its 27th year in business in 2017 and helps companies respond to the ever shifting legal landscape while offering the flexibility to tailor searches to particular industry sectors and individual lines of business. Orange Tree provides the expert tools needed to create a safer workplace, mitigate financial risk and avoid unnecessary legal exposure.

To learn more about The Grove, please visit: http://www.orangetreescreening.com/partners