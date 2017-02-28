Orate: The Rise of Automation in the Events Industry

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - As consumers, we have become accustom to receiving our products and services quickly. With the click of a button (Amazon 1-click®), we're edging closer to instant gratification in many industries. While e-commerce is an established practice, the events industry has not completely caught up.

There are dozens of event registration, catering, and hotel websites where you can bring an event together completely online. The one area that seems to be lagging is in public speaking with bureaus and agencies. While there are a select few options out there, by and large agencies and bureaus continue to run the same way as they have for decades.

When an event organizer needs a speaker, there are typically two options: spend hours sifting through their personal network to find someone, or reach out to a bureau or agency for help. Both involve manual labor, and in the latter case, the organizer is outsourcing it. Naturally, this causes an increase in cost for the company. Some bureaus and agencies require speakers to charge a minimum fee, or promote the speakers with the highest fees or commission rates, instead of the speaker best suited for the opportunity. The commission range tends to be 20-35% depending on the company, and fee the speaker is charging for a specific engagement. Each of these factors is justified by the time and effort it takes to find the speaker, negotiate terms, establish a contract, and manage logistics leading up to the event.

At Orate we have spoken to many people who are ready for a process shift. One where the event organizer and the speaker have the power. Imagine a platform in which every piece of the process is at your fingertips, thereby giving organizers the same resources but with less manual labor, lowering the cost for everyone involved. There would be no barriers for direct communication when an organizer wants to reach out to a speaker, and a document management system customized for the purposes of preparing a speaker and organizer for the event.

It's time for a paradigm shift, and we want to bring it to you. Many solutions in the market focus heavily on charging speakers to market themselves, with no real promise of getting booked. How could they make that promise? The decision is ultimately in the hands of the event organizer. By focusing more on the unique needs of the organizer, and the unique talents of the speaker, better and more efficient matches can be made.

That's what we're working on at Orate, and we're already on a roll. Event organizers can save a wish list of speakers, reach out to them directly, and confirm a booking all through Orate. Across the next 6 months we will be rolling out new automations and features on www.orate.me, and can't wait for organizers to tell us what they think!

Now we want to hear from you. What would provide you with the most value in an automated platform for booking speakers? Email us at info@orate.me.

We're ready for the future. We hope you'll join us.

About Orate

Orate is a market network that connects event organizers with the most relevant thought leaders. Organizers can find, vet, and book the perfect speaker in one centralized location, saving companies time and money. Whether it's a keynote speaker, panel moderator, workshop facilitator, or speaker for a webinar, Orate connects meeting and event organizers on any size budget, with a wide range of speakers across a multitude of industries. For more information, visit https://www.orate.me/ or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.