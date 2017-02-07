Orb Health Soars to 2017 Patient and Growth Milestones

Chronic care management pioneer reaches 100,000 patients; primed for growth with new funding, office space and expanded technology platform

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Collaborative care technology leader Orb Health today announced a number of new milestones that together demonstrate the opportunity for combined service and solutions providers in population health management.

Over the last 45-days, Orb Health announced $3.2 million in total funding, added its 100,000th patient under management, and opened the doors on a newly expanded flagship operation in downtown Phoenix. The Company expects to double the number of patients on its collaborative care platform within the next month, and is already preparing a technology update to support yet-to-be-released 2017 insurance reimbursement codes.

"The healthcare industry is starved for innovative new technology solutions for population health that are buttressed by service offerings," said Orb Health CEO and Co-Founder Paul Oran. "The move to values-based care within an environment of continued regulatory uncertainty is only fueling this demand as providers seek to maximize revenue while producing positive patient outcomes. This trajectory will only accelerate over the year ahead."

Orb Health provides a turnkey solution and service that more deeply connects providers and patients in order to produce better care outcomes while maximizing chronic care management revenue opportunities. Its fully compliant, cloud-based technology optimizes clinical workflow by integrating EMRs, real time data from wearable fitness and healthcare trackers, proprietary patient engagement tools, deep healthcare information, and more to deliver a higher standard of collaborative care.

Orb Health supports this platform with a full service component to manage patient on-boarding and care calls. All care team and patient engagement activities are tracked using up-to-date chronic care management CPT codes to maximize provider reimbursement opportunities.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is the only intelligent, collaborative care platform for population health management that delivers improved patient outcomes and increased practice revenue. Its fully compliant, future proofed platform optimizes clinical workflow, drives layered patient engagement programs, maximizes chronic care management reimbursements, and integrates seamlessly into existing technology infrastructure and care teams. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is backed by well-respected investment firms and healthcare experts, and works with leading health systems throughout the country. Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com and follow the company at https://twitter.com/orbhealth.