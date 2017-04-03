Orbite Technologies' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Investor Conference Call and Webcast postponed

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT)(OTCQX:EORBF) ("Orbite" or the "Company") today announced that in light of the latest developments outlined in the news release issued earlier this morning, the conference call that was scheduled to take place this morning is postponed to a date yet to be determined.

The Company will provide updates to the markets and its stakeholders as developments occur.

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Québec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallée deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 15 intellectual property families, including 50 patents and 52 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, China, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Québec, where its technologies are developed and validated.