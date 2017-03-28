Orbite Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Investor Conference Call and Webcast on April 3, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT) (OTCQX:EORBF) ("Orbite" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results on Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be able to dial in or listen to the call via webcast. The call will be hosted by Glenn Kelly, President and CEO, and Jacques Bédard, Vice President Finance & CFO. The Company expects to report its financial results on Friday, March 31st, 2017.

The call will be held in English. The Q&A session will be in English and French.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Date: April 3, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial in number: +1 888 231-8191 +1 647 427-7450 Webcast: http://bit.ly/2nNMb80 Taped replay: +1 855 859-2056 +1 514 807-9274 +1 416 849-0833 Encore password: 91407385 Available until: 12:00 midnight (ET), Monday, April 17, 2017

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Québec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallée deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 16 intellectual property families, including 45 patents and 71 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, China, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Québec, where its technologies are developed and validated.