Orca Gold Acquires Exploration Assets in the Côte d'Ivoire from Kinross

Kinross to Take an 8.6% Equity Position in Orca

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a share purchase agreement with two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K)(NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") (the "SPA"), whereby the Company is acquiring from Kinross all the issued and outstanding common shares of two wholly-owned exploration companies located and operating in Côte d'Ivoire (the "Acquisition"), which collectively own and have rights to the Morondo and Korokaha North exploration licences, and five exploration licence applications (collectively, the "Exploration Assets"). Closing of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the parties receiving approval of the Acquisition by the Minister of Industry and Mines of Côte d'Ivoire. The Company does not currently have an expected closing date and there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed.

The Exploration Assets comprise a land package of 2,268km2 positioned on highly prospective structural trends related to known gold mineralisation (see figure below).

The Exploration Assets have received little or no exploration, the most advanced being Morondo, where a discovery was made by Red Back Mining Inc. in 2010 (best intercept 66m at 1.53g/t). Gold mineralisation has been identified by trenching and 4,284m of shallow reverse circulation drilling over an area of 600m x 200m and is open in all directions. Orca plans to explore this prospect with the aim advancing it to resource status.

The Korokaha North licence and Korokaha South application lie adjacent to the east of Randgold's Tongon Mine. The Bassawa and Satama applications are located on the southern extension of the Houndé Belt. The Zuénoula Ouest and Zuénoula Est applications are located north west of Perseus's Yaoure project.

With the signing of the SPA, Orca intends to expand its exploration programmes into what is one of the most prospective but least explored countries in Africa, complementing its flagship Block 14 Gold Project in the Sudan.

Upon the closing of the Acquisition, Orca will:

issue 10,633,169 common shares in the capital of Orca to Kinross, which will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months, representing 8.6% of the post-Acquisition share capital of Orca;

grant to Kinross a right to maintain its proportionate equity interest in the Company through participation in Orca's future equity financings, provided that Kinross maintains a minimum equity interest in the Company of at least 5%;

grant to Kinross a 2-year right of first refusal on any subsequent disposal of the Exploration Assets, in whole or in part, by Orca;

grant to Kinross a right of first offer on the Exploration Assets to take effect upon the expiry of the aforementioned 2-year right of first refusal; and

grant to Kinross a 2% net smelter return royalty on any product mined and sold from the Exploration Assets.

The acquisition by the Company of these highly prospective licences and applications from Kinross complements the applications already made by Orca in Côte d'Ivoire for licences covering 789km2. The combination of Kinross's licences and applications with Orca's licence applications represents a strategic exploration portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire (See Figure 1 below).

Commenting on the transaction, Rick Clark, CEO and Director of Orca, said, "The addition of the Kinross Ivorian exploration assets to our portfolio not only complements Orca's own licence applications in this highly prospective jurisdiction, but also helps the Company realize shareholder value through geographic and geopolitical diversification. We welcome Kinross as a significant shareholder of Orca going forward. Orca's management has enjoyed a long business relationship with Kinross and we look forward to working with Kinross to close the Acquisition and fast track an aggressive exploration program in Côte d'Ivoire."

Figure 1 - Cote d'Ivoire - Applications & Licenses: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/4505Orca.jpg

