Orca Gold Announces Board Appointments and Lead Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Field, and Derek White to the Board of Directors of the Company.

David Field, BEc (H) / BSc ANU Australia, has had 25 years' participation in the capital markets and a wealth of experience in evaluating, investing and financing mining projects globally. Mr. Field spent 10 years at Australia's largest retail fund manager, Bankers Trust Financial Group, as head of their Global Basic Materials Group before joining Carmignac Gestion, the largest boutique fund manager in continental Europe. While at Carmignac Gestion, Mr. Field ran a US$ 2 billion mining fund and invested more than US$ 10 billion of the firm's funds under management in the commodities sector globally before his departure in late 2014.

Derek White has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Mr. White is currently the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Prior to joining Traxys, Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015. He also held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

Lead Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Davidson as Lead Director of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Davidson has been a director of the Company since April 2013. He has over 40 years of experience in designing, implementing and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs throughout the world. Mr. Davidson's extensive experience in the mining industry and his background in precious metal exploration and corporate development allow him to provide valuable industry insight and perspective to the Board and management. Mr. Davidson also has extensive board level experience and has sat on and has chaired a number of committees, including Health Safety and Environment, Technical, Sustainability, Audit, and Compensation. He received his B.Sc. and his M.Sc. in Economic Geology from McGill University.

Options Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 625,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and to an employee of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of three years at a price of $0.36 per share.

Other

The Company also announces that Rashida McLean has returned from her temporary leave and has resumed the role of Corporate Secretary, a role that was taken on in the interim by Jeff Yip, the Company's Chief Financial Officer during Ms. McLean's absence.

On the appointment of the new directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, L. Simon Jackson, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Field and Mr. White to our Board. David and Derek bring with them excellent experience that complements the skills of our current Board members. David and Derek's financing and operations background provide depth to the Board in assessing and implementing the next stages of development in the growth of our Company."

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ORG) is a Canadian public company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North and West Africa. Orca's principal asset is the Block 14 gold project, located in northern Sudan (near the border with Egypt). A PEA was completed on the Block 14 project in 2016 and an updated resource estimate was announced in February 2017.

Orca Gold recently announced a deal with Kinross whereby Orca will acquire all of Kinross' property rights and interests in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. Upon closing of this transaction Kinross will own an 8.6 % interest in Orca. Orca intends to immediately commence exploration on this very prospective property package.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ORG".

