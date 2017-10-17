Orca Gold Intersects 13m at 10.19g/t Au and 93.7m at 1.72g/t Au at its Block 14 Gold Project in Sudan

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from the current drilling campaign at its Block 14 gold project in Sudan.

HIGHLIGHTS

• First 7,625 metres of a 25,000-metre drill program have been completed with four diamond rigs at Galat Sufar South (GSS) • Results from initial drilling include several intercepts below Orca's Revised PEA pits and outside current resource, indicating significant resource expansion potential • Highlights of drill results include: • GSDD015: 19.1 m at 3.98 g/t Au and 48.0m at 1.96 g/t Au • GSDD016: 96.0m at 2.68 g/t Au and 20.4m at 3.80 g/t Au • GSGT004: 39.5m at 4.94 g/t Au and 13m at 10.19 g/t Au

DETAILS

To date, 7,625 metres of the 25,000-metre programme have been completed with four diamond core rigs currently operating at Galat Sufar South (GSS). The objectives of this programme are to increase in-pit resources, test the potential of resource expansion below the pit shells that formed the basis of the Revised PEA (News Release dated May 30, 2017) and to further define the mineralogical and geological models of the deposit.

The first holes at GSS confirm the potential for a significant increase in the resource base and are shown in the table below:

Hole From To Metres Au g/t Uncut Details GSDD014 12.2 18 5.8 0.82 Infill 49 54 5.0 0.82 Outside Resource 175 189 14.0 0.83 Outside Resource GSDD015 67.9 87 19.1 3.98 Infill 127 181.2 54.2 0.78 Infill 184 232 48.0 1.96 Infill 235 240 5.0 1.14 Infill 244 251 7.0 0.66 Infill 262 283 21.0 2.35 Outside Resource 287 301.5 14.5 1.52 Outside Resource 305.6 312.2 6.6 1.06 Outside Resource 316 323 7.0 1.07 Outside Resource 328 334.1 6.1 0.91 Outside Resource 353.3 359 5.7 1.07 Outside Resource GSDD016 7 14 7.0 2.04 Infill 67 163 96.0 2.68 Infill 245.6 266 20.4 3.80 Outside Resource 307 315 8 2.45 Outside Resource GSDD017 43.5 49.6 6.1 1.05 Infill 214 276 62.0 3.06 Infill 297.2 340 42.8 1.98 Outside Resource 367 371.5 4.5 1.49 Outside Resource GSDD018 53 60 7.0 1.77 Infill 71 96.6 25.6 1.43 Infill 199 208 9.0 0.98 Infill 261 267 6.0 1.50 Outside Resource 276.2 303 26.8 1.15 Outside Resource 305 317 12.0 0.65 Outside Resource 325 341.2 16.2 1.75 Outside Resource GSDD019 29.6 41 11.4 1.01 Infill 45 97 52 2.02 Infill GSDD022 166 181 15 1.34 Infill 308.3 402 93.7 1.72 Outside Resource GSGT004 1.5 41 39.5 4.94 Infill 170 178 8 1.96 Infill 181 194 13 10.19 Outside Resource

True widths are between 60% and 70% of intercept width

The bulk of the holes listed were drilled in the East Zone of the deposit (see Figure 1,2 and 3). Only two of the holes failed to intercept targeted mineralization. GSDD014 was intended to test the possible extension of a plunging shoot. A follow-up hole is planned to explore a steeper geological interpretation. GSDD019 intersected grade within the pit but then went into a barren andesite unit that separates the two sides of the East Zone.

Of particular significance, Hole GSGT004 intersected the Main Zone mineralisation close to surface and then continued through the PEA pit wall confirming and extending a high-grade zone (13m at 10.19 g/t Au) intersected in previous reverse circulation (RC) drilling (9m at 20.41 g/t (GSRC268) and 14m at 11.19 g/t Au (GSRC138). This zone has now been defined over 100 metres strike and is expected to be extended with further drilling as the programme progresses.

Commenting on these results, Rick Clark, CEO and Director of Orca, said, "The purpose of this current drill programme is to expand our resource and increase our understanding of the geology of this deposit and we are well on our way to accomplishing both these objectives. These first holes have intersected mineralisation over serious widths and clearly highlight the strength of this orebody. The early extension of a high-grade zone previously identified at GSS adds an even more exciting dimension to the project. We are busy at Block 14 and look forward to regularly updating our shareholders and the market on our progress."

To view Figures 1, 2 and 3 please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/ORG1017.pdf

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration opportunities in Africa, where it is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan. Block 14 is situated on a 2,170 km2 concession. The Company is currently conducting a Definitive Feasibility Study on the project, which is scheduled for completion in late Q1/early Q2 2018.

The technical contents of this release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is President of the Company and a Chartered Geologist and Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50 gram charge at the ALS Chemex facility at Rosia Montana in Romania in compliance with industry standards. Field duplicate samples are taken and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Richard P. Clark, CEO and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

