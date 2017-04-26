Orchids Paper Products Company To Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Orchids Paper Products Company ( NYSE MKT : TIS) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:00 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Orchids Paper Products Company

Orchids Paper Products Company is a customer-focused, national supplier of high quality consumer tissue products primarily serving the at home private label consumer market. The Company produces a full line of tissue products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins, to serve the value through ultra-premium quality market segments from its operations in northeast Oklahoma, Barnwell, South Carolina and Mexicali, Mexico. The Company provides these products primarily to retail chains throughout the United States. For more information on the Company and its products, visit the Company's website at http://www.orchidspaper.com.