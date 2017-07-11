Orderlunches Relaunches as Boonli to Better Reflect the Platform's Full Capabilities

Cloud-based software transforms the way schools, workplaces and food service providers process orders and payments online

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Orderlunches today announced that it has rebranded as Boonli to better reflect the company's full suite of capabilities. Boonli is a customizable, secure, time-saving software that transforms the way schools, workplaces and food service providers process orders and payments online.

"Orderlunches was established more than a decade ago to make it easier for schools to manage lunch orders online, but over time we expanded to offer additional services and to also serve workplaces and food service providers, so it was time for our name to evolve as well," said Pam Culores, the company's co-founder. "Boonli is derived from the word boon, which means useful, helpful and beneficial and we used that as the root word to capture the heart of what we're all about -- providing a simple solution to help with everyday tasks."

Through Boonli's cloud-based platform, schools offer parents a seamless way to order meals, buy spirit wear, sign up for school activities, pay for before or after care and even submit tuition payments. Workplaces use the platform to curate the best local restaurants, design custom menus and process orders and payments for fresh and affordable meals prepared and delivered daily. Employees can select from a variety of sources to order everything from individual meals to catering for group meetings. Food service providers use Boonli to allow customers to more easily manage the meals and products they want and when. For all organizations, the platform not only enables them to more easily manage orders and payments online, but it provides robust reporting, streamlines expense tracking and offers trusted customer service.

Boonli's features include:

Customizable Options - By working with preferred vendors, organizations can customize offerings to the tasks and preferences they prefer.

Secure - All Boonli transactions are safe, secure and reliable.

Time-Saver - By eliminating paperwork and bringing order to everyday tasks, users and administrators can reclaim valuable time.

Accessible - Access to the cloud-based software is available from any device: tablets or computers, and starting in the early fall users will also be able to login from their smart phones.

Automation - Organizations can set preferences and watch the orders roll in without lifting a finger and without costly mistakes.

Cost Effective - Organizations can control overhead expenses with adjustable pricing and can purchase more efficiently by knowing orders and ingredient needs in advance.

On-Demand Reporting - More than 20 reports with multiple filter options and groupings for order preparation, distribution and financial management.

The name change from Orderlunches to Boonli is effective immediately. For more information about the company visit www.boonli.com.

About Boonli

Boonli is a customizable, secure, time-saving software that transforms the way schools, workplaces and food service providers process orders and payment online, offering a simple solution for everyday tasks. Its cloud-based platform eliminates the paperwork and time typically associated with meal and merchandise orders, activities and payments. Boonli provides solutions to schools, restaurants, caterers and workplaces throughout the U.S. and Canada, making life easier to navigate in today's fast-paced world. To learn more about Boonli, visit www.boonli.com.