Oregon Air National Guard Seeks Sources for Runway Deicer

KINGSLEY FIELD, OR--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - The Oregon Air National Guard on Monday, January 16 released a solicitation requesting 4,400 gallons of Cryotech E36 runway decier.

This procurement is a 100 percent Small Business set-aside, the NAICS code is 325998, and the small business size standard is 500 employees.

The Oregon Air National Guard indicated in its solicitation that delivery will take place within 120 days of the contract award, and that all quotes must include shipping costs.

Contractors interested in and capable of providing the decier must e-mail Joel Sire at joel.a.sire.mil@mail.mil and Matthew Marshall at matthew.m.marshall6.mil@mail.mil by no later than 12 p.m. PST time on Tuesday, January 17.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about our AFPDS, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.