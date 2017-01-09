Oregon Department of Transportation Deploys DT Research Purpose-built GNSS Rugged Tablets for Construction Projects

Unique Dual Frequency GNSS Rugged Tablets become Stakeless Construction Inspection Solution with GPS Locating and 3D Modeling

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the successful deployment of the DT391GS Rugged GNSS Tablets for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The DT391GS tablets with Intel® Celeron® Dual Core Processors are used as Inspector Positioning Tablets with the critical hardware and software needed for line and grade determination on stakeless highway construction projects.

ODOT needed to embrace the growing trend in highway construction sites to go "stakeless" and forego physical stakes by using modern Automated Machine Guidance (AMG) applications on jobsites to determine line and grade when building or fixing stretches of road. DT Research worked closely with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to design purpose-built Inspector Positioning Tablets that inspectors and construction crews can use to run applications that contain GPS locating and 3D modeling technologies.

"ODOT selected the DT Research tablet as it was the only device on the market that provided dual frequency GNSS in a rugged Windows based device," Chris Pucci, Construction Automation Surveyor at the Oregon Department of Transportation. "The tablets have been very well received by our construction inspection personnel."

The purpose-built Inspector Positioning Rugged Tablet solution has enabled ODOT to fully utilize its knowledge of the Oregon Real Time GNSS Network and expertise in survey grade RTK GNSS. The DT391GS offers four GNSS options, enabling inspectors and construction crews to run applications that contain GPS locating and 3D modeling technologies to enhance construction efficiencies through advanced location referencing and employ a combination of 3D modeling to guide construction workers.

DT Research's California facility provided ODOT with a rapid time-to-market solution that leveraged DT Research's two decades of computer design and manufacturing experience. The purpose-built DT391GS Rugged Tablets are designed with a full survey grade RTK GNSS built-in for accuracies of +/0.05 ft., and the tablets can be handheld or used with an external antenna and rod.

ODOT also benefited from significant savings in their IT budget by selecting the DT Research GNSS Rugged tablets -- netting nearly $12,000 per unit to date, when compared to using standard survey grade GNSS units.

With a nine-inch backlight capacitive touch screen and Microsoft® Windows® 7 Professional operating system, the Inspector Positioning Tablets use Microsurvey FieldGenius software while also connecting to the Oregon Real Time Network, and can display XML files for alignment, surface and design files. With IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G for shock and vibration protection, the DT391GS can hold up to Oregon weather and outdoor use by construction and maintenance crews.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world's most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity and high-quality touch displays powered by Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail, and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MobileTablets and #RuggedTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/8/11G126770/Images/391GS_OregonDeptTransport_1-2cb42dcd5e5bbf008abdc0b6015cc9e8.jpg