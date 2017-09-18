O'Reilly Media Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

New Boston-based Product, Engineering, Sales, and Finance executives support growth of Safari learning platform

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - O'Reilly Media announces a significant expansion in its leadership team, adding key positions in product, engineering, and sales, as the company accelerates development of its Safari learning platform.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring on these talented leaders," said O'Reilly President Laura Baldwin. "The company is in the midst of rapid growth, and they're exactly the team O'Reilly needs as we intensify our quest to create the learning infrastructure for the Next Economy."

Based primarily in O'Reilly's downtown Boston office, the company's new executives include:

Karen Hebert-Maccaro, Ph.D., joins O'Reilly as the company's first Chief Content Officer, with the mission of developing the learning resources on the Safari platform. She brings extensive experience in employee learning and development, most recently as Chief Learning Officer at athenahealth. Hebert-Maccaro has also been a faculty member and Dean in the management departments of Babson College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Mark Jacobs, O'Reilly's first Chief Revenue Officer, comes to the company with deep experience in sales leadership at tech- and data-focused SaaS companies including Marketo, Oracle, and PeopleSoft.

Maria Manrique, Chief Financial Officer, has provided strategic financial leadership to startups and established companies alike, including Fidelity and Boston-based startups Toast and DataXu.

Piyum Samaraweera, VP Product Management, has built innovative online products in media, finance, and cloud services companies. He was most recently at Constant Contact (now part of Endurance International Group), and has held senior product management positions at Sophos, Intuit, Thomson Reuters, and Carbonite.

Freedom Dumlao, VP Engineering. Most recently Director of Engineering and Technology Strategy at IoT platform company Xively, Dumlao has worked in startups and enterprises across a variety of industries, including finance, technology, and video.

Jeremy Brady, Digital Creative Director, has led design and user experience at companies and agencies around the globe. Brady comes to O'Reilly from HubSpot.

Peter McHugh, VP of New Business, joins O'Reilly from Oracle. His sales leadership career includes stints at HR Saas firms Taleo and Learn.com.

Theresa Horner, VP Academic Markets, has held digital-content leadership roles in companies including Sagence Learning, Scribd, NOOK, HarperCollins, and Microsoft.

Craig Blum, Senior Director, Customer Success, previously lead Customer Success teams at LeveragePoint Innovations and Curata.

The new leadership team will help O'Reilly meet the growing global demand from enterprises and individuals for solutions that help them acquire the skills they need in an increasingly digital world. They will be building on recent O'Reilly innovations including customized learning paths, courses that incorporate Jupyter notebooks, and instructor-led training to ensure that O'Reilly fulfills its mission, to spread the knowledge of innovators, with a platform optimized for today's learners and the skills required for the Next Economy.

About O'Reilly

For almost 40 years, O'Reilly Media has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company's Safari training and learning platform and at O'Reilly conferences. As a SaaS learning platform, Safari delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information visit oreilly.com.