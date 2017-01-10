Orezone Updates Bombore Mineral Resource Statement

Increases Oxide and Sulphides Resources

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ORE) is pleased to announce its updated 2017 Mineral Resource statement (Table 1), subsequent to its release of September 7, 2016, for its Bomboré Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The updated resource estimation was performed by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) in Toronto, Ontario. Mineral Resources are estimated at variable cutoff grades depending on weathering layer and geographic location.

The overall results (Table 2) show that the gold ounces contained in the 2017 Measured and Indicated (M&I) resource have increased by 15% from 3.22 million ounces to 3.69 million ounces with a 5% reduction in the average gold grade to 0.92 gram per tonne (gpt) as compared to the 2016 estimate. Of this, the Oxidized and Transition M&I resource increased by 10% with a 3% reduction in the average gold grade to 0.87 gpt and the fresh rock (Sulphide) M&I resource increased by 18% with the average gold grade reduced by 7% to 0.97 gpt. For comparison purposes, Table 2 also includes the 2013 resource statement based on the same cutoff grades (0.45 gpt for oxide & transition and 0.5 gpt for sulphide). These cutoff grades are well above the lower economic cutoff grades that will be used for estimating the 2017 reserves.

The increase in resources is directly attributable to the recent modeling (wireframing) of the additional mineralization that had been categorized as the waste domain (third domain) within the pit shells that constrained the 2016 estimate and not due to a change in methodology or gold price.

The 2017 Mineral Resource Statement (Table 1) reports at the calculated economic cutoff gold grades of 0.2 gpt for oxide and 0.38 gpt sulphide. Compared to the 2016 estimate, at the calculated economic cutoff grades, the total Oxide and Transition M&I resources increased from 1.935 million ounces to 2.214 million ounces and the total Sulphide M&I resources increased from 2.074 million ounces to 2.556 million ounces. The 2017 resource estimation methodology and parameters as applied to the Measured and Indicated categories, of both the higher and lower grade cutoffs, has remained unchanged from the 2016 estimate. The 2017 Inferred category includes one additional step in methodology as described below, however, this is not considered to be a material change.

Table 1 - 2017 Mineral Resources Statement for the Bomboré Deposit, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Measured

Mineral Resource Indicated

Mineral Resource Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resource Inferred

Mineral Resource Cutoff Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Material Type gpt Mt gpt koz Mt gpt koz Mt gpt koz Mt gpt koz Oxide+Tran HG 0.45 16.9 0.94 513 36.5 0.83 974 53.4 0.87 1,487 4.8 0.77 117 Oxide+Tran LG 0.2 to 0.45 18.5 0.33 196 50.1 0.33 531 68.6 0.33 727 16.4 0.29 151 Total Ox+Tr 0.20 35.4 0.62 709 86.7 0.54 1,505 122.0 0.56 2,214 21.2 0.39 268 Fresh HG 0.50 2.3 1.18 87 68.7 0.96 2,121 71.0 0.97 2,208 20.1 0.97 630 Fresh LG 0.38 to 0.5 0.8 0.43 11 24.2 0.43 337 25.0 0.43 348 6.9 0.43 96 Total Fresh 0.38 3.1 0.99 97 93.0 0.82 2,458 96.0 0.83 2,556 27.0 0.84 726 Total HG 19.2 0.97 600 105.3 0.91 3,095 124.5 0.92 3,695 24.9 0.93 747 Total LG 19.2 0.33 206 74.4 0.36 868 93.6 0.36 1,075 23.3 0.33 246 Total HG + LG 38.4 0.65 806 179.6 0.69 3,964 218.1 0.68 4,770 48.2 0.64 994

Notes: 1. CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2. HG indicates material above the higher grade cutoffs, LG indicates low grade material between the high grade and breakeven cutoff grades. 3. Mineral Resources are estimated at variable cutoff grades depending on weathering layer and location. 4. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$1,400 per ounce. 5. A minimum mining width of approximately 3 m was used. 6. Bulk densities vary by material type. 6. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 7. Numbers may not add due to rounding. 8. The effective date of this Mineral Resource statement is January 5, 2017.

Table 2 - Comparison Table of 2017 to 2016 Mineral Resource Estimates at Similar Cut-off Grades

Measured

Mineral Resource Indicated

Mineral Resource Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resource Inferred

Mineral Resource Cutoff Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold gpt Mt gpt Koz Mt gpt Koz Mt gpt Koz Mt gpt Koz 2013 Ox+Tr 0.45 38.9 0.94 1,174 28.3 0.87 789 67.2 0.91 1,964 6.4 0.92 189 2016 Ox+Tr 0.45 16.3 0.98 514 30.7 0.85 840 47.1 0.89 1,355 1.0 0.76 24 2017 Ox+Tr 0.45 16.9 0.94 513 36.5 0.83 974 53.4 0.87 1,487 4.8 0.77 117 Difference 0.5 (0.03) (2) 5.8 (0.02) 134 6.3 (0.03) 133 3.8 0.00 93 Percent Difference 3% -4% 0% 19% -2% 16% 13% -3% 10% 381% 0% 383% 2013 Fresh (Fr) 0.50 44.1 1.03 1,456 28.6 1.24 1,142 72.7 1.11 2,598 12.1 1.38 534 2016 Fresh 0.50 6.7 1.07 232 49.1 1.04 1,638 55.8 1.04 1,870 15.9 0.89 457 2017 Fresh 0.50 2.3 1.18 87 68.7 0.96 2,121 71.0 0.97 2,208 20.1 0.97 630 Difference (4.4) 0.10 (145) 19.6 (0.08) 483 15.2 (0.08) 338 4.2 0.08 174 Percent Difference -66% 9% -63% 40% -8% 29% 27% -7% 18% 26% 9% 38% 2013 Ox+Tr+Fr 83.0 0.99 2,630 56.8 1.06 1,931 139.9 1.01 4,561 18.4 1.22 723 2016 Ox+Tr+Fr 23.0 1.01 746 79.8 0.97 2,478 102.9 0.97 3,224 16.9 0.88 481 2017 Ox+Tr+Fr 19.2 0.97 600 105.3 0.91 3,095 124.5 0.92 3,695 24.9 0.93 747 Difference (3.9) (0.03) (147) 25.4 (0.05) 617 21.6 (0.05) 471 8.0 0.05 267 Percent Difference -17% -3% -20% 32% -5% 25% 21% -5% 15% 47% 6% 55%

Notes: A subset of the 2017 and 2016 Mineral Resources is reported in this table in order to draw comparisons to the 2013 model which was reported at a lower cutoff grade of 0.45 gpt for oxide and transition material and 0.50 gpt for fresh material.

As previously stated on Sept 7, 2016 approximately one third of the reduction in M&I resources between the 2013 and 2016 estimates was related to environmentally sensitive areas and areas set aside for the benefit of local artisanal miners. Most of these resources were already excluded from the 2015 feasibility study reserve estimation and will remain excluded in the 2017 feasibility update. Some of these resources may be recaptured in the future through independent studies and permitting. By combining the 2017 increase in resources with this voluntary reduction in resources for technical and practical reasons, the difference between 2013 and 2017 resource estimates is now less significant.

With the resource updated and complete, the Company is now working with RPA to complete the Mineral Reserves and Mine Plan in order to update and optimize the 2015 Phase 1 feasibility study.

"The 2017 resource update shows a significant increase over the 2016 estimate and better reflects the mineralization that was not previously wireframed (accounted for) in the 2016 estimate." stated Ron Little, CEO for Orezone. "It is important to note that we followed the same methodology, protocols and parameters as those used in the 2016 estimate along with the same level of rigor and conservatism. Some upside remains in the area of Inferred resources that occur within the pit shells that constrain the resource (in the third domain) that may well be upgraded and included within future mine production by grade control drilling during the mining phase."

The Bomboré project benefits from a large oxide and sulphide resource that allows for flexibility and potential expansion of the process facility. The resource remains open at depth and for the most part along strike. The Company is planning further drilling for infill, expansion, and model testing purposes during H1 2017 once the appropriate permits have been received. Part of the focus of this drilling is to define and upgrade the mineralization that is currently unclassified and occurs within the resource pit limits. This drilling will generally be shallow and designed to demonstrate the ability to upgrade resources by expanding grade domains and to test areas that have been previously identified as prospective but are presently excluded from the current estimate.

The 2017 estimation methodology:

The methodology used for the current resource estimate was mostly the same as the September 7, 2016 estimate with the addition of 391 lower grade envelopes to the North and South models, many of which demonstrate grade continuity suitable to be classified as Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, and the addition of a minor third domain located outside the envelopes as an unconstrained model using a limited search ellipse up to 35 m by 35 m by 2.5 m. All of the "third domain" was classified as Inferred.

The methodology included estimating the grade in two principal grade domains, a higher grade +0.45 gpt domain (the core of mineralization) and a lower grade 0.2 to 0.45 gpt domain (the lower grade halo around the core). The grade of each domain (or envelope) was estimated using only the composited assays that occur within each envelope and thereby there was a hard boundary between each domain. Assays were capped prior to compositing to 1.5 m. Block grades were estimated using ordinary kriging and classified according to drill hole spacing and the apparent continuity of the mineralized zones. Mineral Resources were reporting in preliminary pit shells generated in Whittle software.

The Company plans to issue an updated feasibility study in Q2 2017 that will include amongst other things, the 2017 resource statement and the minor changes to section 14 (Estimation Methodology) from that described in the September 7, 2016 resource report filed on SEDAR on November 2, 2016. The Company and RPA confirm that the description of the methodology in the 2016 report sufficiently supports and applies to those same techniques used by RPA to estimate the 2017 Measured and Indicated resources.

The 2016 estimation methodology:

The methodology included estimating the grade in two principal grade domains, a higher grade +0.45 gpt domain (the core of mineralization) and a lower grade 0.2 to 0.45 gpt domain (the lower grade halo around the core). The grade of each domain (or envelope) was estimated using only the composited assays that occur within each envelope and thereby there was a hard boundary between each domain.

The 2013 estimation methodology:

The Company worked with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. to produce the 2013 resource model which included the definition of the higher grade domains using +0.5 gpt wireframe envelope and the Company created a lithological model that was used to constrain the low-grade gold domains. SRK estimated block grades inside the higher grade domains using only those composited samples located within that domain. The block grades inside the lower grade domains were constrained by lithological wireframes and were assigned a grade based on composites from that domain as well as composites from nearby higher grade domains within a certain distance. This ensured grade continuity of the higher grade zones while overcoming software limitations at that time. In this process, the lower grade domains could be described as having a hybrid or semi-hard boundary between the higher grade and lower grade domains. Domains identified as waste were not estimated.

Tim Miller, SME and COO, Pascal Marquis, Geo and SVP and Ron Little, P.Eng. and CEO of Orezone, are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed the information in this release. Readers should refer to the annual information form of Orezone for the year ended December 31, 2015 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Orezone since January 1, 2016 available at www.sedar.com, for this detailed information, which is subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein.

Qualified Person - Mineral Resources: The 2017 Mineral Resources disclosed in this press release have been prepared under the supervision of Reno Pressacco, P.Geo., Jose Texidor-Carlsson, P.Geo., and Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo., all employees of RPA and independent of Orezone. By virtue of their education and relevant experience, Messrs. Pressacco, Texidor-Carlsson and Ciuculescu are "Qualified Persons" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014). Messrs. Pressacco, Texidor-Carlsson and Ciuculescu have read and approved the contents of this press release as it pertains to the disclosed Mineral Resource estimate.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful track record of gold discoveries and mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 100% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest and permitted undeveloped oxide gold deposit in West Africa, situated 85 km east of the capital city, adjacent to an international highway.

