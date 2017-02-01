Organa Brands Brings Convenience and Innovation to the Cannabis Oil Market

New Bakked Dabaratus is the Best Tool for Dabbing

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Organa Brands, the global leader in cannabis oil manufacturing and distribution, has launched the Bakked Dabaratus, a clickable, all-in-one dabbing tool. The device is pre-filled with Bakked's award winning cannabis oil distillate and supplies a precisely metered dose for both medical and recreational users.

The Bakked Dabaratus brings convenience to the wildly popular dabbing market. Sleek, subtle and user-friendly, the device is a pre-filled pen with a button that releases a drop of indica, sativa or hybrid cannabis oil distillate which can be placed directly onto a heated dab rig due to the stainless steel tip. The device can also be used to dress edibles and other cannabis flower products. The size of the drop and amount is controlled by the individual and allows for the specific dosage desired by the consumer.

A single click from the Bakked Dabaratus does away with the current inconvenience of dabbing and eliminates possible risk of spillage or residual mess, making it the most efficient dabbing product available.

"Dabbing, while popular, requires multiple pieces of equipment and often results in a sticky mess," said Chris Driessen, President of Organa Brands. "The Dabaratus eliminates many of these problems by simplifying the process, while delivering a metered dose of ultra-pure distillate."

Denver, Colorado based Organa Brands, parent company for Bakked, O.penVAPE, District Edibles, Magic Buzz and Organa Labs products, continues to surge forward into the multi-billion dollar cannabis concentrate market. In November 2016, Bakked, a new addition to the Organa Brands house of brands, launched strain-specific cannabis oil distillates that have gained widespread recognition for their purity, effect and intense flavor. Bakked products are available in California, Colorado, Maine and Nevada, with Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont coming soon.

About Organa Brands

With products in more than 1,200 dispensaries nationwide and ancillary products distributed in eight European countries, Organa Brands has established itself as the global leader within the cannabis industry. Organa Brands enjoys a mutually beneficial relationship with its network of affiliates who are licensed to manufacture and sell O.penVAPE, Bakked, District Edibles, Magic Buzz and Organa Labs branded infused cannabis products and accessories. Licensees in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont employ Organa Labs technology and processes to manufacture cannabis oil through supercritical CO2 extraction. Now, medical marijuana patients and cannabis enthusiasts have broader access to pure, safe and consistent products. Please visit www.organabrands.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128934/Images/Dabaratus_Sativa_Hand-c83681c53239adc28eab4bd471d6abde.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128934/Images/Dabaratus_Group_Uncapped-e034ebd7881993f497bb283ed7a83f2b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128934/Images/Dabaratus_BackerTube_DisplayGroup-624ac6d9762baac08ca2f3bc4df6f27e.jpg