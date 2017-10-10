Organic Cannabis Grow Kit to Launch on Indiegogo October 15, 2017

Introducing the BlueSky Organics Craft Cannabis Kit

VERNON, BC--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - BlueSky Organics, an award-winning manufacturer of certified organic plant nutrients and amendments for medical cannabis cultivation, are proud to announce the launch of their new Organic Craft Cannabis Kit. The Indiegogo pre-release sale begins on October 15. The first 2500 purchasers receive a 50% discount on their order.

"We provide our customers with the tools to produce potent, organic cannabis", says Matt Stromsten, co-owner of BlueSky. "Our team has worked very hard to simplify the growing process - we've created a certified organic grow system that's easy to use, whether you grow indoors or outdoors," continues co-owner Mary Horvatincic.

BlueSky Organics was established in 2014 with a focus on developing organic, sustainable horticulture products targeted at the medical marijuana industry. They are the first manufacturer of certified-organic products specifically formulated for the production of organic cannabis. Their Craft Cannabis Kit contains selections from their product lineup that will allow anyone, from experienced growers to beginners, to grow high-quality organic cannabis using the BlueSky 4- step process.

Early bird orders will ship February 2018, with international product launch expected to ship by summer 2018. The kits retail at $125 CAD, and will be available in stores across Canada and the USA shortly after launch.

To learn more about BlueSky Organics, their Organic Craft Cannabis Kit, or to find a participating retailer, visit their website, check out their campaign on Indiegogo, or contact their Master Grower at 1-866-866-4330.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/10/11G146408/Images/bluesky-indiegogo-banner-image-53406439b79289d084c61469cd0f299a.jpg