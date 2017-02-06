Organic Garage Announces Brokered Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

Organic Garage Ltd. (CSE:OG)(CSE:OG.CN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark" or the "Agent"), to offer for sale (the "Offering"), on a best efforts agency basis, units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for a targeted minimum of $1.5 million in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years following the closing date.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for growth initiatives as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing of the offering is anticipated to occur on or about February 28, 2017 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (CSE:OG)(CSE:OG.CN) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto and operates a highly efficient supply chain through its centralized distribution centre. The company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

