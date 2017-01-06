Organic Named Lead Digital Agency for American Signature, Inc.

Agency Continues Momentum and Boosts Executive Leadership Team with Chief Technology Officer and Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Omnicom-owned digital marketing agency, Organic Inc., today announced it has been named lead digital agency for the privately owned furniture company, American Signature, Inc. (ASI), following a competitive pitch.

Organic will partner with ASI to expand into a multichannel experience. The agency will work across the company's portfolio which includes American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture.

"While searching for the right agency partner to support our efforts in the digital space, it became clear that Organic's culture, innovative thinking and work ethic matched ours and that they are the perfect choice to continue our growth," said Scott Binger, EVP, Marketing & Branding at American Signature, Inc.

Said David Shulman, CEO, Organic, "ASI represents everything on our wish list for new clients -- inventive, intelligent and brave enough to explore new ways to provide truly personalized experiences for their customers. The brand fully aligns with our approach and we cannot wait to get started."

Shulman continued, "This win concluded an amazing, whirlwind of a year. 2016 saw us expand our existing client engagements along with several critical new business wins -- including ASI, American Family Insurance and the U.S. launch of Pepperidge Farms' Tim Tams brand. We also expanded operations into Dallas, Texas and Bogotá, Colombia while attracting fabulous new talent, including Sean Brown to head technology and Lynne Reilly as our first ever chief growth officer. We hope to build on all this momentum through 2017 and beyond!"

Adding to the agency's hot streak, Organic was also recently the recipient of three WOMMY Awards, recognizing their outstanding innovation and results for Kimberly-Clark brand, U by Kotex. Taking home two gold accolades for the Influence and Integration categories, and a bronze in Engagement for their Period Projects. That work drove 795 million earned media impressions in just four months and created a platform for continued innovation and engagement between the brand and consumers.

About Organic

With a 23-year heritage in building digital solutions for Fortune 500 clients, Organic is The Interaction Agency -- matching customer insights with technology-enabled innovation to help brands create meaningful interactions. Clients include Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo, AT&T, Wells Fargo, Pepperidge Farm and American Family Insurance.

About American Signature, Inc.

Since 1948, American Signature, Inc. has enjoyed helping customers express their personal style at home for generations of families. Our stores are family-owned and operated and recognized as trusted partners in curating designs and manufacturing premium quality furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and more. We offer a wide assortment of products and services, helping customers create a home that tells their story and all at the guaranteed best prices.