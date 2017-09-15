Organigram becomes one of the first licensed producers to sign MOU with provincial authority responsible for the distribution of cannabis to the adult recreational market

Moncton company will allocate approximately 25 per cent of anticipated production to support the adult recreational market in New Brunswick

HIGHLIGHTS

Organigram selected to supply adult-use recreational cannabis to New Brunswick market





Organigram agrees to supply a minimum of 5 million grams per year





The agreement is estimated to have at least a retail value of between $40 million to $60 million per year





Agreement reinforces progressive leadership of New Brunswick within Canadian market, emphasizes province's commitment to New Brunswick-based businesses





Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:OGI)(OTCQB:OGRMF) (the "Company" or "Organigram"), a leading licensed producer of medical marijuana based in Moncton, New Brunswick, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with the New Brunswick provincial authority for the distribution of marijuana to the adult-use recreational market.

Through the MOU, New Brunswick secures a supply of at least 5 million grams of recreational marijuana per year from Organigram.

The MOU, one of the first in Canada, is the result of positive, productive and ongoing consultation between the Government of New Brunswick and the Company.

"We are excited to enter into this MOU with the Province. The Government of New Brunswick has established itself as a leader in the developing marijuana industry, working to ensure that the industry develops in a responsible and effective manner. New Brunswick's stewardship on this file has been recognized throughout Canada and we are proud to work closely and support them as a strategic partner," says Greg Engel, Organigram's Chief Executive Officer.

The supply arrangement outlined in the MOU supports the financial viability and success of Organigram as a leading licensed producer in Canada.

"We applaud the New Brunswick government's efforts to foster an innovative, forward-thinking economic climate that supports cannabis as a driver of growth for New Brunswick-based businesses," adds Mr. Engel.

Both Organigram and the Government of New Brunswick are committed to the safe and responsible implementation of the upcoming federal legislation regarding access to adult-use recreational marijuana. As a result, as part of the MOU, Organigram will also contribute to social responsibility programs that will provide ongoing education, helping ensure public safety remains a priority.

"As we move forward under this agreement, we have the opportunity not only to help build a strong and successful cannabis market within the province and beyond, but to also reinforce our company's commitment to safety and education" says Ray Gracewood, Chief Commercial Officer, Organigram. "The safety of those in our community is of the utmost importance, and we are proud to support programs that will continue to educate the public on cannabis and all of its forms".

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

Organigram has been ranked in the top ten Clean Technology & Life Sciences Sector on the TSX Venture Exchange 50.

