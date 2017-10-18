Orgenesis to Present at BIO Investor Forum

GERMANTOWN, MD--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Orgenesis Inc., ( OTCQB : ORGS) ("Orgenesis " or "the Company"), a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing, today announced that it will present at the BIO Investor Forum being held October 17-18, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.

Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Orgenesis, will be giving a live presentation and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

Event: BIO Investor Forum

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 9:30am PT (Pacific Time)

Location: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

For investors attending the BIO Investor Forum, please contact Orgenesis Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with the Company's management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

About Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing. Through its Israeli subsidiary, Orgenesis Ltd., Orgenesis is a pioneer in the development of technology designed to successfully reprogram human liver cells into glucose-responsive, fully functional, Insulin Producing Cells (IPCs). Orgenesis believes that converting the diabetic patient's own tissue into insulin-producing cells has the potential to overcome the significant issues of donor shortage, cost and exposure to chronic immunosuppressive therapy associated with islet cell transplantation. Through its Belgian subsidiary, MaSTherCell S.A., a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Orgenesis is able to deliver optimized process industrialization capacities to cell therapy organizations, and speed up the arrival of their therapies onto the market. From technology selection to business modeling, GMP manufacturing, process development, quality management and assay development, MaSTherCell's teams are fully committed to helping their clients fulfill their objective of providing sustainable and affordable therapies to their patients. MaSTherCell operates in a validated and flexible facility located in the strategic center of Europe within the Walloon healthcare cluster, Biowin. This integrated approach supports the Company's business philosophy of bringing to market significant life-improving medical treatments. For more information, visit www.orgenesis.com.