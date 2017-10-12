ORHub, Inc. Announces Additional Deployment of Disruptive Surgical Information Software at Three Leading Hospitals in Southern California

increasing efficiencies, improving care and driving dramatically improved O-R economics

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an advanced digital software company focused on real-time data analytics, today announces that the Company is installing its Surgical Resource Management ("SRM") platform at three leading hospitals in Southern California. This achievement brings the total number of hospitals using the ORHub platform to five, pacing the Company's national roll-out strategy well ahead of schedule.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our aggressive expansion strategy, and look forward to continuing this momentum through the remainder of the year and into 2018," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby. "More surgical institutions are recognizing the value and breadth of our proprietary platform, and we are excited to see this market acceptance translate to new customers and corporate growth."

More than 100 million surgical procedures are performed in the U.S. every year. ORHub's software platform is effective for capturing and measuring vital analytics for all types surgeries, the Company is poised to become the dominate player in one of the most lucrative segments of health care, surgical data analytics.

With five hospitals now using its SRM platform to drive real-time data analytics, ORHub is ahead of its goal of gathering data for 100 million surgeries per year.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.