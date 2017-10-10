ORHub, Inc. Appoints Industry-Leading Neurosurgeon and Orthopedic Surgeon to Advisory Board

Dr. Udani to help guide the roll-out of ORHub's Surgical Management Platform in hospitals throughout the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an advanced medical software provider focused on real-time digital delivery of case-based data analytics, today announces that Dr. Vikram Udani has joined the Company's advisory board to help lead its aggressive deployment strategy.

Dr. Udani currently serves as the medical director of neurosurgery for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center in San Diego, California. He is also currently practicing with the Neurosurgical Medical Clinic of San Diego. He operates at the Sharp-affiliated hospitals, and covers neurotrauma for Scripps Mercy. Dr. Udani strengthens ORHub's advisory board with well-rounded perspectives based on his operating room and executive experience.

"Dr. Udani is highly distinguished and well-known in neurological surgery and orthopedics, and we are pleased to welcome him to our advisory board," states ORHub Chief Technology Officer Wesley Mitchell. "We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Udani to deliver the ORHub Surgical Management Platform to health care providers nationwide."

Dr. Udani has been widely interviewed and featured on local networks, and was recently featured on FOX to discuss Senator John McCain's cancer diagnosis. To view the interview, visit: https://www.sentaclinic.com/dr-vik-udani-fox-5-discuss-senator-john-mccains-cancer-diagnosis/

Dr. Udani received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from the prestigious Stanford University School of Medicine. He served his neurosurgery residency at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he acquired expertise in cranial, spinal and peripheral nerve surgery.

"I look forward with great anticipation to extensive collaboration with the ORHub management team. It is a distinctly advantageous time to enable this sector of the industry with such streamlined capabilities. To work with a team so diligent and focused on being an industry leader is a truly worthy endeavor," states Dr. Udani.

With the recent announcement of ORHub's new orthopedic service line launch, geared for total joint replacement, coupled with the adoption of the modules by the Company's existing clients, ORHub is sharply focused on the delivery of its advanced real-time data analytics platform into the relatively untapped surgical sector, one of the medical industry's most highly demanding, interdependent, and vital divisions. The Company has successfully established a fully functioning flagship institution, its first major hospital which now exclusively utilizes the ORHub Surgical Management Platform for all surgeries performed at its facility.

"We believe that the greatest potential for a high level of success is when timing and opportunity meet. At this early stage in an industry that cannot afford to be technologically delayed, it's evident that our growth potential here can be exponential," concludes ORHub Chief Executive Officer Colt Melby. "We welcome Dr. Udani to the team and look forward to what this means for our growth strategy."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.