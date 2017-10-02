ORHub, Inc. Completes over 2,000 Surgeries at Industry Leading Surgical Institution

Important milestone reached as company gains sales momentum and deploys its proprietary Surgical Management Platform to new hospitals in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an advanced medical software company focused on real-time case-based data analytics, today announces that the Company has successfully completed over 2,000 surgeries at a surgical institution in Southern California, revealing that it is running ahead of schedule as its national rollout strategy begins.

Rated among the Top 5 in the United States, this prominent surgical institution has incorporated ORHub's cloud-based software solution, thereby enabling the hospital staff to capture vital data before, during and after surgery, in real-time. ORHub's Surgical Management Platform provides valuable solutions and fills a critical void in the current data analytics infrastructure.

"At a time when legacy systems are rapidly becoming increasingly antiquated, and the demand for digital real-time solutions are reaching critical levels, we are preparing to provide the Operating Room sector with state-of-the-art tested and proven data-analytics management solutions that can bolster efficiency, heighten transparency, and reduce costs by a greater ratio than anything else in the industry," states Wesley Mitchell, ORHub's Chief Technology Officer.

"As a result of heightened awareness of the increasingly urgent need to streamline healthcare, we have met with dozens of inquiring surgical management teams from major institutions across the country, which collectively represent hundreds of hospitals. We believe that ORHub's unrivaled technology will have a significant impact on hospital efficiency, profitability and overall patient care," states ORHub Chief Executive Officer Colt Melby. "There are over 100 million surgical procedures performed in the U.S. every year, and hospitals continue to seek ways to be more efficient and cost effective. In light of monumental cost pressures, the need for viable solutions just continues to increase with time."

With the recent announcement of the launch of ORHub's new orthopedic service line, geared for total joint replacement, coupled with the adoption of the modules by the Company's existing clients, ORHub pivots focus to the delivery of its advanced real-time data analytics platform into the relatively untapped surgical sector; one of the medical industry's most highly demanding, interdependent, and vital divisions. The Company has successfully established a fully functioning flagship institution, its first major hospital which now exclusively utilizes the ORHub Surgical Management Platform for all surgeries performed at its facility.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.