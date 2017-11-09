ORHub, Inc. (ORHB) Signs 5-year Revenue Agreement with Nationally Recognized "Top 100" Hospital

Agreement correlates with company's aggressive nationwide expansion initiatives, keeps ORHub on track to exceed annual objective

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an advanced digital software company focused on helping to improve the bottom line and overall cost effectiveness of hospitals, announces that it has signed a five-year revenue agreement with a nationally recognized institution listed among the country's "Top 100 Hospitals."

The agreement underscores the value and power that ORHub brings to the market by working hand-in-hand with medical industry professionals to dramatically improve operating margins and hospital economics.

"We are excited to announce our new revenue agreement," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby. "This is a very important milestone for ORHub and is demonstrative of our ability to rapidly and efficiently expand to key hospitals in major U.S. markets. I am very proud of our team and we are on track to exceed our current sales goal for this year."

ORHub's transformative medical software is working every day in hospitals to provide vendors, physicians, nurses, procurement officers and administrators the resources they need to collaborate in a single digital workspace. The platform is currently being used by hospitals to analyze procedures, offer predictive analysis, and drive additional revenue insights to decision makers. The ease of integration and the delivery of a highly cost-effective system makes ORHub a natural choice for managing the turbulent economic times facing hospitals.

As demonstrated in a powerful customer review published by Microsoft, ORHub delivers unprecedented intelligence and insight into an operating room to help medical professionals achieve greatly improved resource allocation, real-time monitoring of surgery, and predictive analysis.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

