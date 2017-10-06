ORHub, Inc. Welcomes Internationally Recognized Spine Surgeon to its Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an advanced medical software provider focused on real-time digital delivery of case-based data analytics, today announces the appointment of Dr. Choll Kim, an industry-leading physician and instructor in the technological automation of surgical procedures, to its advisory board.

As an internationally renowned expert in the field of computer-assisted, minimally invasive spine surgery, Dr. Kim has considerable insight into the intricate evolution of technology in the surgical sector, an invaluable resource that will strengthen ORHub's grasp in the marketplace.

"In today's health care environment, excellent clinical care must be delivered in a cost-effective manner. ORHub recognizes this industry demand, and provides a much-needed point-of-service system that allows both surgeons and hospitals to monitor the time and cost of the entire episode of surgical care. By providing reliable data in a manner that is useful to both surgeons and hospitals, a real collaborative effort can be pursued to optimize patient care. I am excited to be part of ORHub and the important efforts that will arise from improved information gathering and analysis. With this advisory role, I finally feel like I can be a meaningful participant in the ongoing effort to optimize health care efficiency while providing the highest level of care to my patients," states Dr. Kim.

A leader in his field, Dr. Kim is the founder and past-president of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS), the founder of Minimally Invasive Spine Centers of Excellence (MIS-COE), the chair of the MIS Committee for the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS), the director of the Advanced Spine & Joint Institute at Alvarado Hospital, and an associate clinical professor at the University of California, San Diego.

He utilizes a broad range of minimally invasive treatments to effectively treat all aspects of complex spinal disorders, including herniated disks, spinal stenosis, adult scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, traumatic injuries, tumors, and infections throughout the entire spine -- from the neck to the low back. Dr. Kim is one of only a handful of surgeons in the world to master laser endoscopic spine surgery (LESS), a state-of-the-art minimally invasive procedure that effectively treats herniated disks, radiculopathy and sciatica.

Dr. Kim graduated cum laude from Harvard Medical School and completed his fellowship training in complex spine surgery at the Mayo Clinic. He is double-board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Board of Spine Surgery.

"Dr. Kim is a phenomenal addition to our team, as he has gained international recognition in his field, and has trained a new generation of surgeons and operating room personnel in technologically advanced operating systems. As a substantial contributor to the evolving industry, he has trained innumerable specialists throughout the country on the safe and effective application of state-of-the-art techniques using image guidance and navigation technologies. We believe that he will be an invaluable source of knowledge as we grow in the industry," states ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

