ORHub (ORHB) Announces COO Leave of Absence

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Cyrus P. Olsen, will be taking a leave of absence, effective as of September 19.

For personal reasons, Dr. Olsen will leave his role as COO, but act in an advisory role to the company through the end of the year.

During his time with ORHub, Dr. Olsen helped implement an infrastructure to scale sales and delivery of ORHub technology, as well as providing other business policy guidance. ORHub's board of directors and management team wish Dr. Olsen the best of luck in his future endeavors.

