ORHub (ORHB) Appoints New Chief Operating Officer to Facilitate Growth Strategies

Appointment of experienced strategist correlates with plans to scale corporate operations

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - In conjunction with its plans to scale corporate operations, ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), a cloud-based health care SaaS company focused on transforming the business of surgery, today announces the appointment of Dr. Cyrus Olsen, Ph.D. as the Company's new chief operating officer.

As previously announced, ORHub has successfully monitored and collected valuable data from more than 500 surgery cases, an achievement that positions the Company to scale its operations. In light of this anticipated growth, ORHub has hired Dr. Olsen. Dr. Olsen has been in an advisory role since the inception of ORHub, and he has worked extensively with Microsoft and other health care organizations. As an expert in linking strategy to execution, Dr. Olsen brings over 25 years of experience in IT, operations, organizational infrastructure, marketing and finance to ORHub as it prepares to scale out its platform. A 1991 graduate of Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management's Ph.D. program under Stephen Shortell [former A.C. Buehler Distinguished Professor of Health Services Management], Dr. Olsen has helped Fortune 500 and smaller companies link strategic thinking and planning to execution at both a conceptual and implementation level, utilizing IT infrastructure and cloud computing as strategic tools.

A veteran of building business IT solutions, SaaS, PaaS and IaaS cloud infrastructures, Dr. Olsen's background includes six years as an OR and ER tech, designing value-based ER strategies for HMA health care group, and restructuring the support and network infrastructure of an SaaS patient referral and scheduling company. He worked with Microsoft in its Amalga team as an external consultant and has deep experience in building analytic BI platforms for companies like Microsoft and Juniper Networks, supporting internal business operations. Dr. Olsen brings experience in health care, process engineering, time-driven activity-based cost [TDABC] modeling, analytics, and organizational infrastructure implementation to drive scaling out ORHub's organization in support of deployment roadmaps.

"Dr. Olsen will be responsible for creating the execution roadmap and scaling the organization. His expertise in building software platforms and organizational services will add significant depth to the company and position us for execution excellence as we scale out. His past work with CTO Wesley Mitchell, and his early participation in ORHub, make the timing right for us to have him join us full time. The integration of technical vision with execution, and organizational vision, analytics, and execution is a real force multiplier for us," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

Dr. Olsen has worked across a diverse line of industries that includes health care, software, aerospace, telecommunications and manufacturing. He began his business career in industrial engineering and completed a doctorate in organizational behavior. During his doctoral work, he was actively working with neural networks and AI design in support of decision making. He also taught strategy and information systems at the university level for both graduate and undergraduate programs before starting his own IT infrastructure company. That entity was acquired and resold in the late 1990s after building early personalization and predictive choice prototypes for web services. Since that time, Dr. Olsen has led global business and IT projects, consulted on cloud service infrastructures, built analytics platforms, and linked strategy to execution as a technical business focus for decision making.

"ORHub has done a tremendous job of identifying the data flows as a service chain across departments for perioperative suites and hospital value creation. This concept of data chaining provides analytics that are currently unavailable to hospitals. With the increasing numbers of surgeries we are now seeing, we can create the data sets to condition our analytics. The business value for decision making and implementation is that ORHub is a lightweight data control plane that fits seamlessly into existing hospital environments, is easy to deploy, is HIPAA compliant, and provides a very fast ROI for our customers. I am excited to be a part of an effort to address the business and service needs of the health care industry," says Dr. Olsen.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a cloud-based software platform focused on delivering value-based medicine in surgical care. The company enables all parties involved in surgical care to work together to organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in a single uniform process. This allows for significant decreases in cost and improvement in outcomes by eliminating non value-added activities, duplication of effort, and errors and omissions that result from siloed processes and poor handoffs from one part of the care process to another.

The need for ORHub is clear. Health care comprises more than 17% of US GDP at over $3 trillion per year. With costs rising every year due to an aging population and more expensive treatments, providers are under severe pressure to become more efficient and reduce costs from payers who are aggressively reducing reimbursements and finally moving away from fee-for-service and toward performance-based reimbursement. ORHub enables providers to thrive in this new environment by addressing the single largest segment of health care, which is surgical care. ORHub overlays numerous legacy systems with a 360 degree system that is a lightweight data network focused on tracking cost from diagnosis to discharge centered on treating a patient for a specific condition. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

