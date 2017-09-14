ORHub (ORHB) Joins ICHOM TechHub to Propel Value-Driven Improvements in Healthcare

Poised to create the nation's largest repository of surgical outcomes, addressing significant patient concerns

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery, today announces that it has become a Technology Affiliate of the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement ("ICHOM"), a non-profit organization focused on advancing value-based health care through the standardized measurement and reporting of patient outcomes.

As demonstrated in a powerful customer review published by Microsoft, ORHub delivers unprecedented intelligence and insight into the volume of cases in an operating room to achieve greatly improved resource allocation, real-time monitoring of surgery, and predictive analysis. Read the full customer review at http://nnw.fm/2iGHh

The value-based health care model seeks to shift health care away from the current system, in which care providers are paid according to the volume of services provided, toward payment based upon the outcomes achieved. ICHOM helps to enable this shift by developing and promoting the adoption of core outcome sets that focus on meaningful indicators of patient functional outcomes, such as a health-related quality of life, mobility, and pain level after treatment.

"This is exactly what we had been searching for," says Wesley Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer of ORHub. "Our mission is to improve value, which should be defined by the outcomes achieved relative to the cost of delivering those outcomes. As a technology company, we've been effective in figuring out the true cost of surgical procedures, but we needed an independent organization to define the standard for quality."

ICHOM's work is well-aligned with the ORHub platform, which is designed to improve value by eliminating inefficiencies, duplications of effort, and errors and omissions that result from legacy software and poor handoffs during the care process. The platform is currently being used in two hospitals in southern California, with longer-term plans for a nationwide roll-out. Three additional pilot programs are scheduled prior to a national launch.

"We are pleased to add ORHub to our growing group of Technology Affiliates," said Rishi Hazarika, vice president of Implementation and Education at ICHOM. "With alternative and advanced payment models on the rise, the ability of providers to measure and understand their outcomes and costs will be critical to success. ORHub's solution can help them potentially do both."

Research shows that medical providers who commit to a value-based delivery model are reducing costs by more than 20 percent while at the same time providing better patient care. Based on this information, the transition to value-based care in the U.S. surgical market alone may save the system $250 billion.

"We are committed to helping providers collect the type of data that can have a real impact," concludes Mitchell. "Incorporating ICHOM's Standard Sets into our platform will help us to do that. And we are excited to be working toward a common goal with an organization as committed to excellence as we are."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

